 

NaturalShrimp, Inc. Achieves Successful Inspection by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), the aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first commercially-operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), announced the recent inspection from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

An inspector from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department visited the NaturalShrimp Facility recently in La Coste, Texas to perform a routine inspection of the facility and the shrimp. After viewing and inspecting the shrimp in various stocked tanks, the inspector submitted a final report saying that the shrimp had full guts and looked healthy. The inspection involved removing a sample of shrimp from the tanks and the inspector determined that none of the shrimp had issues with the following:

·         Empty guts

·         Emaciation

·         Rostral deformity

·         Digestive gland atrophy/necrosis

·         Shell fragile or atypically soft

·         Gill discoloration

·         Shell or underlying skin with gross pathology typical of virus infection

·         Heavy or unusual predator activity

·         Erratic swimming

Visit the NaturalShrimp website at https://naturalshrimp.com/ and look in the Gallery section at the bottom of any page to see ongoing photos of the shrimp and the facility.

ABOUT NATURALSHRIMP: NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control, and could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from those described. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar expressions. These statements include statements regarding moving forward with executing the Company’s global growth strategy. The statements are based upon current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict. The Company is providing this information as of the date of this press release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the Risk Factors and other information set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 21, 2019, and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Paul Knopick

pknopick@eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584




