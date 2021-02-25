 

Victory Square Technologies Announces GameOn Share Dividend Initiative for VST Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 14:00  |  53   |   |   

As part of the Company’s long-term strategy to maximize shareholder value, the Victory Square Technologies board of directors has approved a strategic initiative to unlock the intrinsic value of its portfolio company, GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. by proposing a dividend distribution of a portion of the common shares of GameOn held by the Company at the time of listing of the Shares to the shareholders of the Company.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square'' or the "Company") (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF)(FWB:6F6) is pleased to announce that, as part of the Company’s long-term strategy to maximize shareholder value, the board of directors of the Company has approved a strategic dividend reward initiative to unlock the intrinsic value of its portfolio company, GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (“GameOn”) by proposing a distribution of a portion of the common shares of GameOn currently held by the Company to shareholders of the Company. Victory Square will evaluate, consider and assess the mechanism by which to effect such distribution on a tax efficient and financially prudent basis, with the aim of ultimately capitalizing GameOn as a stand-alone publicly listed entity, following its public listing.

Shafin Diamond Tejani, Chief Executive Officer of Victory Square, commented: "The objective of the share dividend initiative is to reward the Company’s shareholders with equity in GameOn as it progresses towards listing as a standalone publicly traded company. This will also enable the capital markets to appropriately value one of our portfolio investments."

“This is the first of what we hope to be many share dividend initiatives that we wish to provide VST shareholders as we grow and realize appreciating assets,” said Tejani.

Founded in 2018, GameOn Entertainment Technologies empowers sports and entertainment content providers with the world's simplest and most accessible gamification platform. Whether it’s supporting TV networks, OTT platforms, sportsbooks or leagues, GameOn helps partners turn their content — everything from sports to reality TV — into interactive and social experiences via mobile and TV apps.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Victory Square Technologies Announces GameOn Share Dividend Initiative for VST Shareholders As part of the Company’s long-term strategy to maximize shareholder value, the Victory Square Technologies board of directors has approved a strategic initiative to unlock the intrinsic value of its portfolio company, GameOn Entertainment …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Teladoc Health Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Pre-Clinical Testing of Stenoparib’s Antiviral Activity ...
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
FenixOro Discovers New Zone With Multiple High Grade Veins, Intercepts 124.5 g/t Gold
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Complete Vaccine ...
AIM ImmunoTech’s Subsidiary Receives Orphan Medicinal Product Designation by the European ...
22nd Century Group Provides Business Update Letter from CEO
American Lithium Named to TSX Venture Exchange “Venture 50”
EIT InnoEnergy unterstützt das Chvaletice Manganprojekt
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
Former Soccer Star Tim Cahill Joins Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies as Strategic Advisor
23.02.21
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. Announces Upsizing of Its Previously Announced Private Placement for Up to an Aggregate of $3 Million Due to Strong Investor Demand
22.02.21
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. Announces C$1.5 Million Non - Brokered Private Placement
19.02.21
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company, GameOn Entertainment Applauds Advancing Legislation to Legalize Single-Event Sport Wagering in Canada
16.02.21
Victory Square Technologies Signs Letter of Intent to Sell Desktop Miner, MicroBlock Miner and Crypto Wallet to Cloud Nine Group
11.02.21
Gaming Veteran Mike Vorhaus Joins Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company, GameOn Entertainment Technologies as Advisor
08.02.21
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company, GameOn Entertainment Announces J Moses as Chairman of Board of Directors
04.02.21
Victory Square Technologies Announces Completion of Acquisition of IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & On-Site Mobile Health, Pharmaceutical & Wellness Service Provider Across the USA
02.02.21
Victory Square Technologies Announces Agreement to Acquire Assets of Portfolio Company Aspen Technologies

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
119
VSQTF (MKap $40 M) Attraktiver Covid 19 Play
08.10.20
227
Hat Fantasie auf höhere Kurse.
26.08.20
9
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Gets FDA Permission to Manufacture and Market Safetest