Xali Gold Delineates Drilling Targets at El Dorado

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xali Gold Corp. (TSXV:XGC) ("Xali Gold” and/or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that new drill targets have been delineated on the El Dorado Gold-Silver Project, located in Nayarit State, Mexico through the development of a new 3D geological model. The new model indicates high grade mineralization occurring in multiple parallel veins such that future mining could focus on several veins at once to potentially allow reduced mining costs. Drilling is planned to test potential lateral extensions to the high grade zone.



Permitting applications are in progress for the drilling which are expected to take 3 to 4 months to receive. Permit applications are also being prepared for the reopening of the historical Hundida Mine and should take 6 to 10 months to receive. Mineralization is planned to be shipped from this area to the nearby SDA plant under acquisition from Magellan Acquisitions.