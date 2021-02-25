Oncocyte Closes Second Investment In Razor Genomics to Complete Acquisition

Oncocyte Becomes Sole Shareholder of Razor, Founding Company of DetermaRx

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, has closed its previously announced second investment in Razor Genomics (“Razor”), and now owns all of Razor’s outstanding shares. In September 2019 Oncocyte acquired the rights to develop and market Razor’s treatment stratification test, now known as DetermaRx, Oncocyte’s lead diagnostic test, through certain agreements entered into with Razor. At that time, Oncocyte was granted an option to purchase the outstanding shares of Razor common stock, which Oncocyte agreed to exercise upon the achievement of certain milestones by Razor.



On January 29, 2021, Razor informed Oncocyte that those milestones had been attained. As part of the purchase price for the outstanding common stock of Razor, Oncocyte paid the Razor Shareholders $10 million in cash and issued them 982,318 shares of Oncocyte common stock having a market value of $5 million based on the $5.09 per share average closing price of Oncocyte common stock on the NYSE American over a five-day period immediately prior to Razor achieving the milestones. Oncocyte is now the sole shareholder of Razor.

Ron Andrews, Chief Executive Officer and President of Oncocyte said, “The decision to acquire the rights to develop and market DetermaRx from Razor was a game-changing catalyst for our company as it has provided an important treatment decision-making tool for physicians and their patients, and has made us a revenue-generating company. We are very enthusiastic about the adoption of this important test and our growing brand presence in early stage lung cancer. With the January additions to our sales force, we continue our expansion into new service areas with high incident rates of early stage lung cancer and have closed several high-profile accounts over the last thirty days. We look forward to continuing our success with DetermaRx, as well as to the further development and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of treatment and response monitoring diagnostics across the cancer care continuum.”