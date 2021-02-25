Melco Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings

Total operating revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were US$0.53 billion, representing a decrease of approximately 64% from US$1.45 billion for the comparable period in 2019. The decrease in total operating revenues was primarily attributable to softer performance in all gaming segments and non-gaming operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in a significant decline in inbound tourism throughout 2020 which continued through the fourth quarter.

MACAU, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Nasdaq: MLCO) (“Melco” or the “Company”), a developer, owner, and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe, today reported its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was US$144.8 million, compared with operating income of US$173.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Melco generated Adjusted Property EBITDA(1) of US$53.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with Adjusted Property EBITDA of US$409.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited for the fourth quarter of 2020 was US$199.7 million, or US$0.42 per ADS, compared with net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited of US$68.1 million, or US$0.14 per ADS, in the fourth quarter of 2019. The net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests during the fourth quarter of 2020 was US$35.1 million and the net income attributable to noncontrolling interests during the fourth quarter of 2019 was US$12.7 million, all of which was related to Studio City, City of Dreams Manila, and the Cyprus Operations.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “COVID-19 and the subsequent travel restrictions continue to have a significant negative impact on our operating and financial performance. Despite these challenges, our integrated resorts experienced a moderate recovery in business levels during the fourth quarter.

“While we are encouraged by the recent positive developments, ensuring the safety and well-being of our colleagues, customers and communities in which we operate remains our highest priority. Melco also fully supports the Macau SAR government’s scheme for tourists from Mainland China with the aim to expand the number of visitors, boost the economy, and protect local jobs. In support of the scheme, Melco strives to continue prioritizing epidemic prevention measures by working hand-in-hand with local small and medium enterprise (SME) partners, while contributing collaboratively to the city’s sustainable development and economic recovery.

“We continue to prudently manage our balance sheet. As of December 31, 2020, we had cash on hand of approximately US$1.8 billion, and undrawn revolver capacities of approximately US$2.0 billion. In January, Studio City issued US$750 million of 5.00% senior notes due in 2029, and Melco issued an additional US$250 million from the 5.375% 2029 senior notes. These transactions reduced our average borrowing rate and extended our maturity profile.

“While impacted by COVID-19, Melco remains committed to its global development program. In Macau, construction on the expansion of Studio City is progressing. Upon completion, Studio City will offer approximately 900 additional luxury hotel rooms and suites, one of the world’s largest indoor/outdoor water parks, a Cineplex, fine-dining restaurants, and state-of-the-art MICE space. Also in Macau, our facility upgrade works at City of Dreams are ongoing, with the fully renovated Nϋwa nearing completion. In Europe, we are developing City of Dreams Mediterranean which, upon completion, will be Europe’s largest integrated resort with more than 500 luxury hotel rooms, approximately 10,000 square meters of MICE space, an outdoor amphitheater, a family adventure park, and a variety of fine-dining outlets and luxury retail.

“Turning to Japan, I want to highlight our continued commitment to bring to the country a world-leading IR. We believe our focus on the Asian premium segment, a portfolio of high-quality assets, devotion to craftsmanship, dedication to world-class entertainment offerings, market-leading social safeguard systems, established track record of successful partnerships, culture of exceptional guest service, and a continuing commitment to employee development puts Melco in a strong position to help Japan realize the vision of developing an exceptional IR with a uniquely Japanese touch. Due to COVID, the process in Japan has been delayed and remains complex but has renewed momentum as jurisdictions are again initiating RFP processes. We will continue to be patient as we evaluate the landscape to ensure that Melco pursues the right opportunity that takes advantage of Melco’s core strengths to drive strong value creation.”

City of Dreams Fourth Quarter Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, total operating revenues at City of Dreams were US$321.2 million, compared to US$759.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. City of Dreams generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$57.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$210.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of softer performance in all gaming segments and lower non-gaming revenue due to the pandemic.

Rolling chip volume was US$3.16 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020, versus US$15.96 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. The rolling chip win rate was 3.76% in the fourth quarter of 2020, versus 2.65% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop decreased to US$0.74 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with US$1.41 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. The mass market table games hold percentage was 30.1% in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 32.8% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2020 was US$0.47 billion, compared with US$1.20 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. The gaming machine win rate was 3.1% in the fourth quarter of 2020, versus 4.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams in the fourth quarter of 2020 was US$48.1 million, compared with US$105.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Altira Macau Fourth Quarter Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, total operating revenues at Altira Macau were US$28.0 million, compared to US$113.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Altira Macau generated negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$13.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$13.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of softer performance in all gaming segments.

Rolling chip volume was US$0.95 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, versus US$4.21 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. The rolling chip win rate was 3.14% in the fourth quarter of 2020, versus 3.39% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

In the mass market table games segment, drop was US$48.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 versus US$167.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The mass market table games hold percentage was 19.1% in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with 20.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019.



Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2020 was US$56.4 million, compared with US$81.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The gaming machine win rate was 4.0% in the fourth quarter of 2020, versus 3.2% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Total non-gaming revenue at Altira Macau in the fourth quarter of 2020 was US$3.7 million, compared with US$7.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Mocha Clubs Fourth Quarter Results

Total operating revenues from Mocha Clubs were US$12.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to US$28.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Mocha Clubs generated negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$5.7 million in the same period in 2019.

Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2020 was US$299.3 million, compared with US$603.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The gaming machine win rate was 4.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020 versus 4.6% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Studio City Fourth Quarter Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, total operating revenues at Studio City were US$88.2 million, compared to US$358.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Studio City generated negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$5.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$117.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of softer performance in all gaming segments and lower non-gaming revenue.

Studio City’s rolling chip volume was US$0.45 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, versus US$2.46 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. The rolling chip win rate was negative 0.13% in the fourth quarter of 2020, versus 3.60% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop decreased to US$305.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with US$879.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The mass market table games hold percentage was 27.0% in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 30.2% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2020 was US$257.7 million, compared with US$695.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The gaming machine win rate was 2.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020, versus 3.0% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Total non-gaming revenue at Studio City in the fourth quarter of 2020 was US$19.8 million, compared with US$52.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

City of Dreams Manila Fourth Quarter Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, total operating revenues at City of Dreams Manila were US$63.8 million, compared to US$153.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. City of Dreams Manila generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$16.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$53.9 million in the comparable period of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of softer performance in all gaming segments and lower non-gaming revenue.

City of Dreams Manila’s rolling chip volume was US$0.24 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, versus US$2.02 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. The rolling chip win rate was 2.98% in the fourth quarter of 2020, versus 3.01% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop decreased to US$99.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with US$216.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The mass market table games hold percentage was 35.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 31.8% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2020 was US$0.53 billion, compared with US$1.06 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. The gaming machine win rate was 4.8% in the fourth quarter of 2020, versus 5.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams Manila in the fourth quarter of 2020 was US$14.5 million, compared with US$33.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Cyprus Operations Fourth Quarter Results

The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and is licensed to operate four satellite casinos, of which three satellite casinos are planned to reopen after the current government restrictions are lifted. Upon the completion and opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, total operating revenues at Cyprus Casinos were US$8.2 million, compared to US$24.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Cyprus Casinos generated negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$8.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of temporary government-mandated casino closures during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Rolling chip volume was US$0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, versus US$22.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The rolling chip win rate was negative 17.43% in the fourth quarter of 2020, versus 3.61% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop was US$10.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, versus US$33.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The mass market table games hold percentage was 16.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 19.8% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2020 was US$129.4 million, compared with US$349.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The gaming machine win rate was 5.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020, versus 4.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Total net non-operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were US$87.8 million, which mainly included interest expenses, net of amounts capitalized, of US$90.6 million.

Depreciation and amortization costs of US$147.6 million were recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020, of which US$14.4 million related to the amortization expense for our gaming subconcession and US$5.7 million related to the amortization expense for the land use rights.

The negative Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City for the three months ended December 31, 2020 referred to in this press release was US$8.8 million less than the negative Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in the earnings release for Studio City International Holdings Limited (“SCIHL”) dated February 25, 2021 (the “Studio City earnings release”). The Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in the Studio City earnings release includes certain intercompany charges that are not included in the Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City contained in this press release. Such intercompany charges include, among other items, fees and shared service charges billed between SCIHL and its subsidiaries and certain subsidiaries of Melco. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City included in this press release does not reflect certain intercompany costs related to the table games operations at Studio City Casino.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total cash and bank balances as of December 31, 2020 aggregated to US$1.76 billion, including US$0.4 million of restricted cash. Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs and original issue premiums, was US$5.65 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.

Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2020 were US$168.2 million, which primarily related to various projects at City of Dreams, Studio City Phase 2, and City of Dreams Mediterranean construction.

On January 14, 2021, Studio City Finance Limited (“Studio City Finance”), a subsidiary of the Company, issued US$750 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.000% senior notes due 2029 (the “Studio City 2029 Notes”). Net proceeds from the issuance of the Studio City 2029 Notes were used to fund the conditional cash tender offer announced by Studio City Finance on January 4, 2021 for any and all of its outstanding 7.250% senior notes due 2024 (the “Studio City 2024 Notes”) and fully redeem the Studio City 2024 Notes which remained outstanding following the completion of such conditional cash tender offer. The remaining balance will be used to partially fund the capital expenditures of the Studio City Phase 2 project and for general corporate purposes.

On January 21, 2021, Melco Resorts Finance Limited (“Melco Resorts Finance”), a subsidiary of the Company, issued an additional US$250 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.375% senior notes due 2029 (the “Additional Melco Resorts Finance 2029 Notes”). Net proceeds from the issuance of the Additional Melco Resorts Finance 2029 Notes were used for repayment of the principal amount drawn under the revolving credit facility under the senior facilities agreement entered into by MCO Nominee One Limited on April 29, 2020, together with accrued interest and associated costs. The remaining balance will be used for general corporate purposes.

Full Year Results

For the year ended December 31, 2020, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited reported total operating revenues of US$1.73 billion, versus US$5.74 billion in the prior year. The decrease in total operating revenues was primarily attributable to softer performance in all gaming segments and non-gaming operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in temporary casino closures and a significant decline in inbound tourism in 2020.

Operating loss for 2020 was US$940.6 million, compared with operating income of US$747.7 million for 2019.

Melco generated negative Adjusted Property EBITDA of US$0.10 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared with Adjusted Property EBITDA of US$1.69 billion in 2019.

Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited for 2020 was US$1.26 billion, or US$2.65 per ADS, compared with net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited of US$373.2 million, or US$0.78 per ADS, for 2019. The net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests for 2020 was US$191.1 million and the net income attributable to noncontrolling interests for 2019 was US$21.1 million, all of which were related to Studio City, City of Dreams Manila and the Cyprus Operations.

Recent Developments

The COVID-19 outbreak continues to have a material effect on our operations, financial position, and prospects during the first quarter of 2021.

Despite the nationwide resumption of issuance of Individual Visit Scheme visas by China in September 2020, our operations continue to be impacted by significant travel bans, restrictions, and quarantine requirements imposed by the governments in Macau, Hong Kong, and certain provinces in China on visitors traveling to and from Macau, and such bans, restrictions and requirements have been, and may continue to be, modified by the relevant authorities from time to time as COVID-19 developments unfold. Additionally, health-related precautionary measures remain in place at our properties in Macau, which could continue to impact visitation and customer spending.

Our Philippines casino gaming operations were closed due to the enhanced community quarantine for the entire island of Luzon, including Metro Manila, which began on March 16, 2020 and was extended to November 30, 2020. However, as permitted by PAGCOR, since June 19, 2020, City of Dreams Manila has conducted a dry run/trial run of its gaming and hospitality operations with a limited number of participants strictly adhering to the new guidelines on social distancing and hygiene and sanitation procedures imposed by the government of the Philippines. The PAGCOR-sanctioned dry run/trial run, which aims to address all potential operational concerns to achieve a seamless re-opening for City of Dreams Manila, is expected to continue until such time that PAGCOR provides a formal notice that City of Dreams Manila can resume operations again on a regular basis in the future.

In Cyprus, on November 12, 2020, as part of a regional lockdown, our casino operations in Limassol and Paphos were suspended until November 30, 2020. Thereafter, the government of Cyprus announced nationwide measures from November 30, 2020 to December 31, 2020, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 which included, among others, curfews, restrictions on gatherings, sports activities and operation of food and beverage and retail businesses and closure of various other businesses, including our casino operations in Cyprus. Our operations in Cyprus are currently closed and will remain closed while such measures remain in place.

The COVID-19 outbreak has also impacted the construction of the Studio City Phase 2 project and the progress of construction work on the City of Dreams Mediterranean project. We currently expect additional time will be needed to complete the construction of these projects. Previously, under the gaming license granted by the government of Cyprus to our subsidiary Integrated Casino Resorts Cyprus Limited, we were required to open the City of Dreams Mediterranean project by December 31, 2021. In February 2021, the government of Cyprus extended the opening date requirement to September 30, 2022.

As the disruptions from the COVID-19 outbreak are ongoing, any recovery from such disruptions will depend on future events, such as the successful production, distribution and widespread acceptance of safe and effective vaccines, the development of effective treatments for COVID-19, including for new strains of COVID-19, the duration of travel and visa restrictions as well as customer sentiment and behavior, including the length of time before customers resume traveling and participating in entertainment and leisure activities at high-density venues and the impact of potential higher unemployment rates, declines in income levels and loss of personal wealth resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak on consumer behavior related to discretionary spending and traveling, all of which are highly uncertain.

Safe Harbor Statement

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(1) “Adjusted EBITDA” is net income/loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, share-based compensation, payments to the Philippine parties under the cooperative arrangement (the “Philippine Parties”), land rent to Belle Corporation and other non-operating income and expenses. “Adjusted Property EBITDA” is net income/loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, share-based compensation, payments to the Philippine Parties, land rent to Belle Corporation, Corporate and Other expenses and other non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA are presented exclusively as supplemental disclosures because management believes they are widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA as measures of the operating performance of its segments and to compare the operating performance of its properties with those of its competitors. The Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA because they are used by some investors as ways to measure a company’s ability to incur and service debt, make capital expenditures, and meet working capital requirements. Gaming companies have historically reported Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA as supplements to financial measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to operating income/loss as indicators of the Company’s performance, as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as measures of liquidity, or as alternatives to any other measure determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Unlike net income/loss, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA do not include depreciation and amortization or interest expense and, therefore, do not reflect current or future capital expenditures or the cost of capital. The Company compensates for these limitations by using Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA as only two of several comparative tools, together with U.S. GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance.



Such U.S. GAAP measurements include operating income/loss, net income/loss, cash flows from operations and cash flow data. The Company has significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, interest payments, debt principal repayments, taxes and other recurring and nonrecurring charges, which are not reflected in Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted Property EBITDA. Also, the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release. (2) “Adjusted net income/loss” is net income/loss before pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, loss on extinguishment of debt and costs associated with debt modification, net of noncontrolling interests and taxes calculated using specific tax treatments applicable to the adjustments based on their respective jurisdictions. Adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share (“EPS”) are presented as supplemental disclosures because management believes they are widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. These measures are used by management and/or evaluated by some investors, in addition to income/loss and EPS computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as an additional basis for assessing period-to-period results of our business. Adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Reconciliations of adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company is currently developing City of Dreams Mediterranean (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) in the Republic of Cyprus, which is expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe. The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first authorized casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and is licensed to operate four satellite casinos (“Cyprus Casinos”). Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating revenues: Casino $ 440,442 $ 1,248,916 $ 1,471,356 $ 4,976,686 Rooms 41,365 90,990 108,593 349,908 Food and beverage 26,481 62,375 74,528 235,120 Entertainment, retail and other 19,714 48,360 73,446 175,087 Total operating revenues 528,002 1,450,641 1,727,923 5,736,801 Operating costs and expenses: Casino (363,392 ) (843,550 ) (1,350,210 ) (3,266,736 ) Rooms (11,793 ) (22,553 ) (46,690 ) (89,778 ) Food and beverage (23,641 ) (48,004 ) (86,123 ) (181,456 ) Entertainment, retail and other (10,464 ) (26,906 ) (55,379 ) (99,945 ) General and administrative (98,184 ) (136,480 ) (424,398 ) (559,480 ) Payments to the Philippine Parties (5,311 ) (11,433 ) (12,989 ) (57,428 ) Pre-opening costs (273 ) (209 ) (1,322 ) (4,847 ) Development costs (2,983 ) (17,560 ) (25,616 ) (57,433 ) Amortization of gaming subconcession (14,361 ) (14,240 ) (57,411 ) (56,841 ) Amortization of land use rights (5,725 ) (5,677 ) (22,886 ) (22,659 ) Depreciation and amortization (127,476 ) (149,343 ) (538,233 ) (571,705 ) Property charges and other (9,233 ) (1,237 ) (47,223 ) (20,815 ) Total operating costs and expenses (672,836 ) (1,277,192 ) (2,668,480 ) (4,989,123 ) Operating (loss) income (144,834 ) 173,449 (940,557 ) 747,678 Non-operating income (expenses): Interest income 1,402 2,142 5,134 9,311 Interest expenses, net of amounts capitalized (90,551 ) (84,434 ) (340,839 ) (310,102 ) Other financing costs (2,311 ) (1,065 ) (7,955 ) (2,738 ) Foreign exchange gains (losses), net 3,038 (1,347 ) (2,079 ) (10,756 ) Other income (expenses), net 888 (3,748 ) (150,969 ) (23,914 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (219 ) (2,612 ) (19,952 ) (6,333 ) Costs associated with debt modification - - (310 ) (579 ) Total non-operating expenses, net (87,753 ) (91,064 ) (516,970 ) (345,111 ) (Loss) income before income tax (232,587 ) 82,385 (1,457,527 ) 402,567 Income tax (expense) credit (2,253 ) (1,562 ) 2,913 (8,339 ) Net (loss) income (234,840 ) 80,823 (1,454,614 ) 394,228 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 35,106 (12,684 ) 191,122 (21,055 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (199,734 ) $ 68,139 $ (1,263,492 ) $ 373,173 Net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share: Basic $ (0.140 ) $ 0.047 $ (0.882 ) $ 0.260 Diluted $ (0.140 ) $ 0.047 $ (0.884 ) $ 0.258 Net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per ADS: Basic $ (0.419 ) $ 0.142 $ (2.647 ) $ 0.779 Diluted $ (0.419 ) $ 0.142 $ (2.652 ) $ 0.775 Weighted average shares outstanding used in net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share calculation: Basic 1,430,907,993 1,437,196,123 1,432,052,735 1,436,569,083 Diluted 1,430,907,993 1,444,028,468 1,432,052,735 1,443,447,422





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,755,351 $ 1,394,982 Investment securities - 49,369 Restricted cash 144 37,390 Accounts receivable, net 129,619 284,333 Amounts due from affiliated companies 765 442 Inventories 37,277 43,959 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 86,238 84,197 Total current assets 2,009,394 1,894,672 Property and equipment, net 5,681,268 5,723,909 Gaming subconcession, net 84,663 141,440 Intangible assets, net 58,833 31,628 Goodwill 82,203 95,620 Long-term prepayments, deposits and other assets 284,168 176,478 Investment securities - 568,936 Restricted cash 275 130 Deferred tax assets, net 6,376 3,558 Operating lease right-of-use assets 92,213 111,043 Land use rights, net 721,574 741,008 Total assets $ 9,020,967 $ 9,488,422 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,483 $ 21,882 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 983,865 1,420,516 Income tax payable 14,164 8,516 Operating lease liabilities, current 27,066 33,152 Finance lease liabilities, current 80,004 39,725 Current portion of long-term debt, net 129 146 Amounts due to affiliated companies 1,668 1,523 Total current liabilities 1,116,379 1,525,460 Long-term debt, net 5,645,262 4,393,985 Other long-term liabilities 29,213 18,773 Deferred tax liabilities, net 45,952 56,677 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 75,867 88,259 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 270,223 262,040 Total liabilities 7,182,896 6,345,194 Shareholders' equity: Ordinary shares, par value $0.01; 7,300,000,000 shares authorized; 1,456,547,942 and 1,456,547,942 shares issued; 1,430,965,312 and 1,437,328,096 shares outstanding, respectively 14,565 14,565 Treasury shares, at cost; 25,582,630 and 19,219,846 shares, respectively (121,028 ) (90,585 ) Additional paid-in capital 3,207,312 3,178,579 Accumulated other comprehensive losses (11,332 ) (18,803 ) Accumulated losses (1,987,396 ) (644,788 ) Total Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shareholders’ equity 1,102,121 2,438,968 Noncontrolling interests 735,950 704,260 Total shareholders' equity 1,838,071 3,143,228 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,020,967 $ 9,488,422





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to Adjusted Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (199,734 ) $ 68,139 $ (1,263,492 ) $ 373,173 Pre-opening costs 273 209 1,322 4,847 Development costs 2,983 17,560 25,616 57,433 Property charges and other 9,233 1,237 47,223 20,815 Loss on extinguishment of debt 219 2,612 19,952 6,333 Costs associated with debt modification - - 310 579 Income tax impact on adjustments (821 ) (333 ) (4,999 ) (4,549 ) Noncontrolling interests impact on adjustments (637 ) (373 ) (11,314 ) (7,556 ) Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (188,484 ) $ 89,051 $ (1,185,382 ) $ 451,075 Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share: Basic $ (0.132 ) $ 0.062 $ (0.828 ) $ 0.314 Diluted $ (0.132 ) $ 0.062 $ (0.830 ) $ 0.312 Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per ADS: Basic $ (0.395 ) $ 0.186 $ (2.483 ) $ 0.942 Diluted $ (0.395 ) $ 0.185 $ (2.489 ) $ 0.937 Weighted average shares outstanding used in adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share calculation: Basic 1,430,907,993 1,437,196,123 1,432,052,735 1,436,569,083 Diluted 1,430,907,993 1,444,028,468 1,432,052,735 1,443,447,422





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Operating (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Altira

Macau Mocha City of

Dreams Studio

City City of Dreams

Manila Cyprus

Operations Corporate and

Other Total Operating loss $ (19,569 ) $ (2,509 ) $ (1,395 ) $ (45,704 ) $ (9,166 ) $ (5,093 ) $ (61,398 ) $ (144,834 ) Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 5,311 - - 5,311 Land rent to Belle Corporation - - - - 821 - - 821 Pre-opening costs - - 89 68 - 116 - 273 Development costs - - - - - - 2,983 2,983 Depreciation and amortization 5,423 1,872 59,037 37,477 16,539 3,215 23,999 147,562 Share-based compensation 500 153 2,275 1,900 1,256 538 15,594 22,216 Property charges and other 222 3 (2,749 ) 753 2,031 - 8,973 9,233 Adjusted EBITDA (13,424 ) (481 ) 57,257 (5,506 ) 16,792 (1,224 ) (9,849 ) 43,565 Corporate and Other expenses - - - - - - 9,849 9,849 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (13,424 ) $ (481 ) $ 57,257 $ (5,506 ) $ 16,792 $ (1,224 ) $ - $ 53,414 Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Altira

Macau Mocha City of

Dreams Studio

City City of Dreams

Manila Cyprus

Operations Corporate and

Other Total Operating income (loss) $ 7,845 $ 4,010 $ 145,659 $ 73,859 $ 18,137 $ 5,704 $ (81,765 ) $ 173,449 Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 11,433 - - 11,433 Land rent to Belle Corporation - - - - 778 - - 778 Pre-opening costs - - 2 12 - 195 - 209 Development costs - - - - - - 17,560 17,560 Depreciation and amortization 5,679 1,686 63,277 42,677 23,086 2,692 30,163 169,260 Share-based compensation 118 33 956 376 426 51 7,323 9,283 Property charges and other 7 - 547 522 2 - 159 1,237 Adjusted EBITDA 13,649 5,729 210,441 117,446 53,862 8,642 (26,560 ) 383,209 Corporate and Other expenses - - - - - - 26,560 26,560 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 13,649 $ 5,729 $ 210,441 $ 117,446 $ 53,862 $ 8,642 $ - $ 409,769





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Operating (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Year Ended December 31, 2020 Altira

Macau Mocha City of

Dreams Studio

City City of Dreams

Manila Cyprus

Operations Corporate and

Other Total Operating loss $ (82,304 ) $ (4,024 ) $ (261,495 ) $ (256,204 ) $ (63,399 ) $ (11,901 ) $ (261,230 ) $ (940,557 ) Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 12,989 - - 12,989 Land rent to Belle Corporation - - - - 3,195 - - 3,195 Pre-opening costs 37 - 68 201 - 1,016 - 1,322 Development costs - - - - - - 25,616 25,616 Depreciation and amortization 21,509 7,331 245,290 168,520 66,092 12,343 97,445 618,530 Share-based compensation 866 194 6,235 3,316 2,322 693 40,766 54,392 Property charges and other 1,119 59 8,576 5,167 7,784 129 24,389 47,223 Adjusted EBITDA (58,773 ) 3,560 (1,326 ) (79,000 ) 28,983 2,280 (73,014 ) (177,290 ) Corporate and Other expenses - - - - - - 73,014 73,014 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (58,773 ) $ 3,560 $ (1,326 ) $ (79,000 ) $ 28,983 $ 2,280 $ - $ (104,276 ) Year Ended December 31, 2019 Altira

Macau Mocha City of

Dreams Studio

City City of Dreams

Manila Cyprus

Operations Corporate and

Other Total Operating income (loss) $ 27,830 $ 16,160 $ 655,234 $ 221,947 $ 100,381 $ 16,849 $ (290,723 ) $ 747,678 Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 57,428 - - 57,428 Land rent to Belle Corporation - - - - 3,061 - - 3,061 Pre-opening costs 25 - 31 2,567 (7 ) 2,231 - 4,847 Development costs - - - - - - 57,433 57,433 Depreciation and amortization 23,159 7,295 258,407 180,038 80,617 10,498 91,191 651,205 Share-based compensation 376 153 3,791 1,489 1,427 179 24,382 31,797 Property charges and other 80 (328 ) 5,313 9,057 4,184 - 2,509 20,815 Adjusted EBITDA 51,470 23,280 922,776 415,098 247,091 29,757 (115,208 ) 1,574,264 Corporate and Other expenses - - - - - - 115,208 115,208 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 51,470 $ 23,280 $ 922,776 $ 415,098 $ 247,091 $ 29,757 $ - $ 1,689,472





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (199,734 ) $ 68,139 $ (1,263,492 ) $ 373,173 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (35,106 ) 12,684 (191,122 ) 21,055 Net (loss) income (234,840 ) 80,823 (1,454,614 ) 394,228 Income tax expense (credit) 2,253 1,562 (2,913 ) 8,339 Interest and other non-operating expenses, net 87,753 91,064 516,970 345,111 Property charges and other 9,233 1,237 47,223 20,815 Share-based compensation 22,216 9,283 54,392 31,797 Depreciation and amortization 147,562 169,260 618,530 651,205 Development costs 2,983 17,560 25,616 57,433 Pre-opening costs 273 209 1,322 4,847 Land rent to Belle Corporation 821 778 3,195 3,061 Payments to the Philippine Parties 5,311 11,433 12,989 57,428 Adjusted EBITDA 43,565 383,209 (177,290 ) 1,574,264 Corporate and Other expenses 9,849 26,560 73,014 115,208 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 53,414 $ 409,769 $ (104,276 ) $ 1,689,472





