 

DTE Energy appoints Monique Wells as director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 14:10  |  40   |   |   

Detroit, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DETROIT, FEB. 25, 2021 – DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) announced the appointment of Monique Wells as its director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), effective immediately. Wells will be responsible for accelerating DTE’s progress in building a workplace where everyone feels valued and able to contribute their best energy toward serving our customers, communities and each other.

“This is a critical time in history for us to work together toward unity and equity,” Wells said. "I’m excited to be part of a team at DTE who are so passionate about the company's shared core values and about celebrating people's diverse voices, perspectives and ideas.”

Wells was previously the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Project Manager at Consumers Energy. In that role, Wells was responsible for supporting the strategic efforts of the inclusion and strategic sourcing department, including the development and deployment of the diversity, equity, and inclusion company-wide strategy, and leading cross-functional teams in the design, implementation, and execution of DEI goals, metrics, and continuous improvement plans. Throughout her career, Monique has built inclusive and thriving teams.

Wells graduated from the University of Toledo with her Master’s degree in Career and Technical Education, and graduated from Michigan Technological University with her Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering. She has experience as a production engineer at Dow and an instructor at Toledo Technology Academy.

Wells serves on Spring Arbor University’s Engineering Advisory Board, as well as Michigan Tech University College of Engineering’s Advisory Board. She was also a member of CE Women’s Engineering Network (WEN) Steering Committee.

“We are pleased Monique will be a key leader in furthering our DEI roadmap and cultural journey, working beside leaders, team members and community partners, all committed to creating a workplace and environment welcoming for all,” said Diane Antishin, vice president, Human Resources Operations and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, DTE Energy.

“Monique’s deep knowledge of diversity, equity and inclusion, along with her engineering and teaching experience, will build on our progress within our company and in our communities,” said Jerry Norcia, president and CEO, DTE Energy. “She will be a great resource for our company and the communities we serve, and I look forward to supporting Monique’s leadership and seeing the collective impact our efforts will make.”

 

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects; renewable natural gas; natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage; and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric aspires to achieve net zero carbon by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.comempoweringmichigan.comtwitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.

Attachment 

CONTACT: Diana Christensen
DTE Energy
313.235.5555



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DTE Energy appoints Monique Wells as director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Detroit, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DETROIT, FEB. 25, 2021 – DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) announced the appointment of Monique Wells as its director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), effective immediately. Wells will be responsible for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Teladoc Health Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Pre-Clinical Testing of Stenoparib’s Antiviral Activity ...
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
FenixOro Discovers New Zone With Multiple High Grade Veins, Intercepts 124.5 g/t Gold
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Complete Vaccine ...
AIM ImmunoTech’s Subsidiary Receives Orphan Medicinal Product Designation by the European ...
22nd Century Group Provides Business Update Letter from CEO
American Lithium Named to TSX Venture Exchange “Venture 50”
EIT InnoEnergy unterstützt das Chvaletice Manganprojekt
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
Valentine Distilling Co. Builds on Sustainability Commitment with DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower Program
22.02.21
DTE Energy accelerates infrastructure work and delivers improved electric reliability to customers
19.02.21
DTE energy reports significant progress toward completing spin-off of its midstream business, DT Midstream
19.02.21
DTE Energy reports strong 2020 financial results; reaffirms guidance for 2021
16.02.21
DTE Energy offers instant rebates on refrigeration equipment required for COVID-19 vaccine storage
05.02.21
DTE Energy schedules full year 2020 earnings release, conference call
02.02.21
DTE Energy partners with manufacturers and dealership to deploy electric buses to schools
29.01.21
DTE Energy joins The Valuable 500 to help drive disability inclusion
28.01.21
DTE Energy issues dividend