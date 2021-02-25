 

ePlus Implements Cisco Contact Center as Foundation for Rowan University COVID Vaccine Distribution

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUSnews) today announced that it has successfully implemented a cloud-based Cisco call center solution that helped clear the way for Rowan University in New Jersey to become one of only four of the initial COVID vaccine distribution centers in the state.

The N.J. Department of Health selected Rowan’s School of Osteopathic Medicine to manage and host a regional COVID-19 vaccination center at its Stratford campus due to its ability to properly store and distribute the vaccine in its medical school facilities. In order to manage distribution logistics, however, the University needed to put in place a call center capable of managing the administration of the vaccine distribution, including questions, appointment setting, scheduling and more.

ePlus, Cisco and the University worked in partnership to architect and implement Webex Contact Center 2.0, a state-of-the-art solution for which Rowan University was one of the first in-production users. With calling services and contact center capabilities housed entirely in the Cloud to accommodate the anticipated volume, this first-of-its-kind solution enabled a team of medical school students and agents to run a fully-functional contact center that managed all incoming calls, scheduling, tracking and more without the need of proprietary equipment.

“A critical piece of our ability to safely and reliably distribute this vaccine to thousands of people was having a modern and efficient customer contact center in place that could provide support, assistance and guidance,” said Mira Lalovic-Hand, senior vice president for Information Resources Technology at Rowan University. “The ePlus and Cisco team helped us build this solution in record time. We went from zero to ready to handle calls in only days.”

“The Webex contact center that we built for Rowan is one of the first times this technology has been used in production, and it will provide a solid platform for fluid and reliable operations,” said Darren Raiguel, chief operating officer at ePlus. “We’re honored to work with Cisco and Rowan on this solution, which will literally put them in a position to help save lives. This was a truly collaborative effort between ePlus, Cisco and Rowan, and we’re all very excited to see the contact center in action.”

