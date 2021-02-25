BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. Announces 2020 Financial Results Including Fourth Quarter Net Investment Income of $0.35 Per Share; Declares First Quarter Dividend of $0.30 Per Share; 35 Consecutive Quarters of Dividend Coverage

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (“we,” “us,” “our,” “TCPC” or the “Company”), a business development company (NASDAQ: TCPC), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 and filed its Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Net investment income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $20.0 million, or $0.35 per share on a diluted basis, which exceeded the dividend of $0.30 per share paid on December 31, 2020.

Net increase in net assets from operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $48.0 million, or $0.83 per share.

Net asset value per share at December 31, 2020 was $13.24 compared to $12.71 at September 30, 2020, an increase of 4.2%, and compared to $13.21 at December 31, 2019.

Total acquisitions during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 were $182.5 million and total dispositions were $212.9 million.

As of December 31, 2020, loans on non-accrual status represented 0.5% of the portfolio at fair value and 1.2% at cost.

On October 2, 2020, the Company issued an additional $50 million of its 3.9% notes due 2024 (the "2024 Notes"). Upon issuance of the additional 2024 Notes, the outstanding aggregate principal amount of the 2024 Notes is $250 million.

On February 9, 2021, the Company issued $175.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 2.85% notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”).

On February 25, 2021, our board of directors declared a first quarter dividend of $0.30 per share payable on March 31, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 17, 2021.

“Our strong performance in 2020 is a testament to our dedicated and skilled team and the strength of our carefully constructed, highly diversified portfolio,” said Howard Levkowitz, BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. Chairman and CEO. “Our credit quality remains strong, with no new non-accrual loans in the fourth quarter. We are also pleased with the continued support from our leverage providers that enabled us to make several enhancements to our flexible and diverse leverage program, including reducing the overall cost of our debt. We remain focused on delivering strong risk adjusted returns to our shareholders utilizing our team’s more than two decades of experience in direct lending.”

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

As of December 31, 2020, our investment portfolio consisted of debt and equity positions in 96 portfolio companies with a total fair value of approximately $1.6 billion, 89% of which was senior secured debt. 88% of the debt portfolio was first lien. Equity positions, including equity interests in portfolios of debt and lease assets, represented approximately 11% of the portfolio. 95% of our debt investments were floating rate, 80% of which had interest rate floors.

As of December 31, 2020, the weighted average annual effective yield of our debt portfolio was approximately 9.6%(1) and the weighted average annual effective yield of our total portfolio was approximately 9.2%, compared with 10.0% and 9.7%, respectively, as of September 30, 2020. Debt investments in three portfolio companies were on non-accrual status as of December 31, 2020, representing 0.5% of the portfolio at fair value and 1.2% at cost.

During the three months ended December 31, 2020, we invested approximately $182.5 million, primarily in 15 investments, comprised of 6 new and 9 existing portfolio companies. Of these investments, $125.7 million, or 68.9% of total acquisitions, were in senior secured debt comprised of senior secured loans ($125.2 million, or 68.6% of total acquisitions) and senior secured notes ($0.5 million, or 0.3% of total acquisitions). The remaining $56.8 million (31.1% of total acquisitions) was comprised of equity investments, including a $54.4 million equity interest in Edmentum and $2.3 million in equity interests in portfolios of debt and lease assets. Additionally, we received proceeds from sales and repayments of investment principal of approximately $212.9 million. New investments during the quarter had a weighted average effective yield of 9.6%. Investments we exited had a weighted average effective yield of 9.9%. We expect to continue to invest in senior secured loans, bonds and subordinated debt, as well as select equity investments, to obtain a high level of current income, with an emphasis on principal protection.

As of December 31, 2020, total assets were $1.7 billion, net assets were $765.0 million and net asset value per share was $13.24, per share as compared to $1.7 billion, $734.3 million, and $12.71 per share, respectively, as of September 30, 2020.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Total investment income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was approximately $42.9 million, or $0.74 per share. The year over year decline in investment income was primarily driven by the impact of the decrease in LIBOR on our portfolio. Since December 31, 2018, 3-month LIBOR has decreased 256 basis points to 0.24% as of December 31, 2020, which reduced our quarterly net investment income run rate by approximately $0.09 per share over the two-year period, before incentive fees. Investment income for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 included $0.04 per share from prepayment premiums and related accelerated original issue discount and exit fee amortization, $0.03 per share from recurring original issue discount and exit fee amortization, $0.04 per share from income paid in kind, $0.01 per share of dividend income and $0.03 per share in other income. This reflects our policy of recording interest income, adjusted for amortization of premiums and discounts, on an accrual basis. Origination, structuring, closing, commitment, and similar upfront fees received in connection with the outlay of capital are generally amortized into interest income over the life of the respective debt investment.

Total operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were approximately $22.9 million, or $0.40 per share, including interest and other debt expenses of $9.9 million, or $0.17 per share, and incentive compensation from net investment income of $5.0 million, or $0.09 per share. Because our incentive compensation is computed on a cumulative basis, subject to a cumulative total return hurdle of 7%, our incentive compensation included amounts earned but not previously paid with respect to net investment income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 (the “First Quarter Catchup Amount”), when our total return temporarily fell below the total return hurdle. However, rather than receiving all incentive compensation earned as of June 30, 2020 when our performance again surpassed the hurdle, the Advisor voluntarily deferred 5/6 of the First Quarter Catchup Amount to subsequent quarters such that 1/6 of the First Quarter Catchup Amount is being paid in each subsequent quarter to the extent that our cumulative performance continues to exceed the total return hurdle in such quarter. Accordingly, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, our incentive compensation expense included approximately $0.6 million, or $0.01 per share, from the First Quarter Catchup Amount. Excluding incentive compensation, interest and other debt expenses, annualized fourth quarter expenses were 4.2% of average net assets.

Net investment income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was approximately $20.0 million, or $0.35 per share. Net unrealized gains for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were $20.1 million, or $0.35 per share, primarily driven by continued spread tightening and credit-specific gains during the three months ended December 31, 2020. Net realized gains for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were $7.9 million, or $0.13 per share, comprised primarily of gains on the disposition of a portion of our investment in Edmentum. Net increase in net assets resulting from operations for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $48.0 million, or $0.83 per share.

__________________________ (1) Weighted average annual effective yield includes amortization of deferred debt origination and end-of-term fees and accretion of original issue discount, but excludes market discount and any prepayment and make-whole fee income. The weighted average effective yield on our debt portfolio excludes any debt investments that are distressed or on non-accrual status.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

As of December 31, 2020, available liquidity was approximately $342.5 million, comprised of approximately $355.5 million in available capacity under our leverage program and $20.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, less approximately $33.0 million in net outstanding settlements of investments purchased.

The combined weighted-average interest rate on debt outstanding at December 31, 2020 was 3.5%.

Total debt outstanding at December 31, 2020 was as follows:

Maturity Rate Carrying Value (1) Available Total

Capacity Operating Facility 2024 L+2.000% (2) $ 120,454,270 $ 179,545,730 $ 300,000,000 (3) Funding Facility II 2025 L+2.000% (4) 36,000,000 164,000,000 200,000,000 (5) SBA Debentures 2024−2029 2.630% (6) 138,000,000 12,000,000 150,000,000 2022 Convertible Notes ($140 million par) 2022 4.625% 139,219,797 — 139,219,797 2022 Notes ($175 million par) 2022 4.125% 174,778,395 — 174,778,395 2024 Notes ($250 million par) 2024 3.900% 247,871,909 — 247,871,909 Total leverage 856,324,371 $ 355,545,730 $ 1,211,870,101 Unamortized issuance costs (6,308,172) Debt, net of unamortized issuance costs $ 850,016,199

(1) Except for the convertible notes, the 2022 Notes and the 2024 Notes, all carrying values are the same as the principal amounts outstanding. (2) As of December 31, 2020, $9.0 million of the outstanding amount bore interest at a rate of EURIBOR + 2.00%. (3) Facility has a $100 million accordion which allows for expansion of the facility to up to $400.0 million subject to consent from the lender and other customary conditions. (4) Subject to certain funding requirements (5) Facility has a $50 million accordion which allows for expansion of the facility to up to $250.0 million subject to consent from the lender and other customary conditions. (6) Weighted-average interest rate, excluding fees of 0.35% or 0.36%

On February 24, 2021, our board of directors re-approved our stock repurchase plan to acquire up to $50 million in the aggregate of our common stock at prices at certain thresholds below our net asset value per share, in accordance with the guidelines specified in Rule 10b-18 and Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. During the year ended December 31, 2020, we repurchased 1,000,000 shares for a total cost of $6.1 million.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Investments, at fair value: Companies less than 5% owned (cost of $1,473,322,720 and $1,483,508,500, respectively) $ 1,461,610,769 $ 1,474,318,011 Companies 5% to 25% owned (cost of $63,114,875 and $70,112,667, respectively) 68,927,182 75,880,291 Companies more than 25% owned (cost of $136,332,302 and $135,655,840, respectively) 99,026,531 99,308,593 Total investments (cost of $1,672,769,897 and $1,689,277,007, respectively) 1,629,564,482 1,649,506,895 Cash and cash equivalents 20,006,580 44,848,539 Accrued interest income: Companies less than 5% owned 15,557,669 16,937,339 Companies 5% to 25% owned 368 665,165 Companies more than 25% owned 13,611 305,721 Deferred debt issuance costs 4,984,388 5,476,382 Receivable for investments sold 278,737 1,316,667 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,581,320 3,012,488 Total assets 1,671,987,155 1,722,069,196 Liabilities Debt, net of unamortized issuance costs of $6,308,172 and $7,711,684, respectively 850,016,199 907,802,387 Payable for investments purchased 33,275,348 13,057,446 Interest payable 9,886,085 10,837,121 Management and advisory fees payable 5,753,347 5,429,075 Incentive compensation payable 5,020,794 4,753,671 Reimbursements due to the Advisor 1,344,756 1,591,651 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,704,048 2,279,459 Total liabilities 907,000,577 945,750,810 Net assets $ 764,986,578 $ 776,318,386 Composition of net assets applicable to common shareholders Common stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 57,767,264 and 58,766,426 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively $ 57,767 $ 58,766 Paid-in capital in excess of par 979,973,202 997,379,362 Distributable earnings (loss) (215,044,391 ) (221,119,742 ) Net assets $ 764,986,578 $ 776,318,386 Net assets per share $ 13.24 $ 13.21

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. Consolidated Statements of Operations Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 Investment income Interest income (excluding PIK): Companies less than 5% owned $ 141,433,940 $ 170,292,622 $ 168,673,628 Companies 5% to 25% owned 2,533,862 2,750,461 2,713,602 Companies more than 25% owned 6,378,826 5,034,138 3,645,312 PIK income: Companies less than 5% owned 7,554,503 10,108,553 9,128,512 Companies 5% to 25% owned 3,757,086 3,398,235 4,337,080 Companies more than 25% owned — — 649,680 Dividend income: Companies more than 25% owned 2,473,865 2,392,274 750,714 Lease income: Companies more than 25% owned 38,136 297,827 297,827 Other income: Companies less than 5% owned 4,660,979 891,805 5,473 Companies 5% to 25% owned 3,272,529 — 297,356 Total investment income 172,103,726 195,165,915 190,499,184 Operating expenses Interest and other debt expenses 41,237,035 46,398,795 40,468,761 Management and advisory fees 23,806,418 24,860,910 24,179,376 Incentive fee 15,314,201 20,307,759 23,346,164 Administrative expenses 2,159,788 2,338,624 2,393,582 Legal fees, professional fees and due diligence expenses 1,841,097 1,756,480 2,307,196 Director fees 857,789 781,933 794,278 Insurance expense 700,321 591,728 468,184 Custody fees 413,533 410,852 377,611 Other operating expenses 2,551,562 2,860,741 2,686,677 Total operating expenses 88,881,744 100,307,822 97,021,829 Net investment income before taxes 83,221,982 94,858,093 93,477,355 Excise tax expense — — 92,700 Net investment income 83,221,982 94,858,093 93,384,655 Realized and unrealized gain (loss) Net realized gain (loss): Investments in companies less than 5% owned 618,133 (56,955,163 ) 856,650 Investments in companies 5% to 25% owned (6,260,913 ) (19,671,886 ) (29,704,298 ) Investments in companies more than 25% owned 129,950 — — Net realized loss (5,512,830 ) (76,627,049 ) (28,847,648 ) Change in net unrealized appreciation/depreciation (3,897,751 ) 12,349,745 (19,061,125 ) Net realized and unrealized loss (9,410,581 ) (64,277,304 ) (47,908,773 ) Realized loss on extinguishment of debt (2,436,913 ) — — Net increase in net assets from operations $ 71,374,488 $ 30,580,789 $ 45,475,882 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 1.23 $ 0.52 $ 0.77 Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 57,991,233 58,766,362 58,815,216

ABOUT BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TCPC) is a specialty finance company focused on direct lending to middle-market companies as well as small businesses. TCPC lends primarily to companies with established market positions, strong regional or national operations, differentiated products and services and sustainable competitive advantages, investing across industries in which it has significant knowledge and expertise. TCPC’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. TCPC is a publicly-traded business development company, or BDC, regulated under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and is externally managed by its advisor, Tennenbaum Capital Partners, LLC, a wholly-owned, indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. For more information, visit www.tcpcapital.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Prospective investors considering an investment in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. should consider the investment objectives, risks and expenses of the company carefully before investing. This information and other information about the company are available in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the company’s website at www.tcpcapital.com. Prospective investors should read these materials carefully before investing.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions of management of the company at the time of such statements and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions or changes in the conditions of the industries in which the company makes investments, risks associated with the availability and terms of financing, changes in interest rates, availability of transactions, and regulatory changes. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements are included in the “Risk Factors” section of the company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the company’s subsequent periodic filings with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the company’s website at www.tcpcapital.com. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are subject to change without notice. The company has no duty and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information, or otherwise.

