 

Entera Bio Announces Publication of Phase 2 Hypoparathyroidism Study in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 14:30  |  80   |   |   

‒ EB612 When Added to Standard of Care Led to a Statistically Significant Decrease in Supplemental Calcium Usage –

‒ Oral Human Parathyroid Hormone (1-34) Has the Potential to Have a Major Impact on Compliance, Adherence, Therapeutic Impact and Quality of Life for Patients –

BOSTON and JERUSALEM, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX), a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics, announced today the publication of the results of its previously completed Phase 2a study of EB612 in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research. The article, titled “Safety and Efficacy of Oral Human Parathyroid Hormone (1-34) in Hypoparathyroidism: An Open-Label Study,” discussed the results of the four-month study in which EB612 was evaluated in 2015 as an adjunct to standard calcium and vitamin D supplement treatment in patients with hypoparathyroidism (HypoPT). EB612, an oral human parathyroid hormone (1-34) (PTH), has received Orphan Drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of HypoPT.

The Phase 2a study demonstrated the safety and tolerability of EB612 administered four times daily for 16 weeks to patients with HypoPT. The study achieved its primary and secondary endpoints, including a reduction in calcium supplements, reductions in serum phosphate and 24-hour urine calcium excretion, maintenance of albumin-adjusted serum calcium (ACa) within the reference range, and an improvement in quality of life. Specific results of this trial included:

  • A significant reduction of 42% (p=0.001) from baseline in median calcium supplement use;
  • Maintenance of median ACa levels above the lower target level for HypoPT patients (>7.5 mg/dL) throughout the study;
  • A rapid decline of 23% (p=0.0003) in median serum phosphate levels 2 hours following the first dose that was maintained within the normal range for the duration of the study;
  • A notable median decrease of 21% (p=0.07) in 24-hour urine calcium excretion between the first and last treatment days; and
  • An increase in quality of life score of 5% (p=0.03) from baseline by the end of the treatment period.
