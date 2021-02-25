 

Martha Stewart Joins BurgerFi’s Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 14:30  |  72   |   |   

Stewart to Chair Product & Innovation Committee

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BurgerFi International Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW), one of the nation’s fastest-growing premium fast-casual concepts and QSR’s 2020 Breakout Brand of the Year, known for its hand-crafted better burgers, has named food entrepreneur and cultural icon, Martha Stewart to its Board of Directors as Chair of the Product & Innovation Committee. Stewart brings a lifetime of experience in successfully launching countless brands, culinary products and recipes. Stewart is the Founder of the first-ever multi-channel lifestyle company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, an entrepreneur, bestselling author of 98 to-date lifestyle and recipe books, and an Emmy award-winning (18 Emmys to date) and James Beard award-winning television show host.

“BurgerFi is honored to welcome Martha Stewart to our Board of Directors. Highly regarded as the ‘original influencer,’ her lifetime of successful achievements and knowledge of marketing, product innovation and food expertise are second to none. As a pioneer in the world of culinary consumerism, Martha stands out as a leader and has the unique ability to connect with an audience. We look forward to her contributions and creative ideas that will enhance the BurgerFi business and brand,” said Ophir Sternberg, Executive Chairman of BurgerFi.

Today, Stewart reaches more than 100 million devoted fans on a monthly basis, holds a 96% brand awareness among women in the US and 70% of US millennials say they have tried a Martha Stewart recipe – her reach is endless and America’s appetite for her is still insatiable year after year.

“BurgerFi’s chef-driven concept attracted me to the brand. From their hand-crafted menu items and their commitment to the NAE program – No Antibiotics Ever, BurgerFi’s mission to redefine the way the world eats burgers is powerful and showcases their efforts to excel with their products and innovation. I am looking forward to being a part of the BurgerFi family and watching the brand amass its true potential,” said Martha Stewart, newly appointed BurgerFi Board Chair of the Product & Innovation Committee. “The BurgerFi VegeFi burger is made with 15 of the freshest vegetables and ingredients and made right in their newly expanded commissary in Palm Beach. It’s as if the vegetables were picked right from my own garden!”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Martha Stewart Joins BurgerFi’s Board of Directors Stewart to Chair Product & Innovation CommitteePALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BurgerFi International Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW), one of the nation’s fastest-growing premium fast-casual concepts and QSR’s 2020 Breakout Brand of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Teladoc Health Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Pre-Clinical Testing of Stenoparib’s Antiviral Activity ...
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Complete Vaccine ...
AIM ImmunoTech’s Subsidiary Receives Orphan Medicinal Product Designation by the European ...
22nd Century Group Provides Business Update Letter from CEO
EIT InnoEnergy unterstützt das Chvaletice Manganprojekt
American Lithium Named to TSX Venture Exchange “Venture 50”
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
BurgerFi Names QSR-Industry Veteran Jim Esposito as Chief Operating Officer
27.01.21
BurgerFi New Restaurant Openings for 2021 to Surge by 30%
26.01.21
BurgerFi Celebrates 10th Anniversary