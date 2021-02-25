Martha Stewart Joins BurgerFi’s Board of Directors

Stewart to Chair Product & Innovation Committee

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BurgerFi International Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW), one of the nation’s fastest-growing premium fast-casual concepts and QSR’s 2020 Breakout Brand of the Year, known for its hand-crafted better burgers, has named food entrepreneur and cultural icon, Martha Stewart to its Board of Directors as Chair of the Product & Innovation Committee. Stewart brings a lifetime of experience in successfully launching countless brands, culinary products and recipes. Stewart is the Founder of the first-ever multi-channel lifestyle company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, an entrepreneur, bestselling author of 98 to-date lifestyle and recipe books, and an Emmy award-winning (18 Emmys to date) and James Beard award-winning television show host.



“BurgerFi is honored to welcome Martha Stewart to our Board of Directors. Highly regarded as the ‘original influencer,’ her lifetime of successful achievements and knowledge of marketing, product innovation and food expertise are second to none. As a pioneer in the world of culinary consumerism, Martha stands out as a leader and has the unique ability to connect with an audience. We look forward to her contributions and creative ideas that will enhance the BurgerFi business and brand,” said Ophir Sternberg, Executive Chairman of BurgerFi.

Today, Stewart reaches more than 100 million devoted fans on a monthly basis, holds a 96% brand awareness among women in the US and 70% of US millennials say they have tried a Martha Stewart recipe – her reach is endless and America’s appetite for her is still insatiable year after year.

“BurgerFi’s chef-driven concept attracted me to the brand. From their hand-crafted menu items and their commitment to the NAE program – No Antibiotics Ever, BurgerFi’s mission to redefine the way the world eats burgers is powerful and showcases their efforts to excel with their products and innovation. I am looking forward to being a part of the BurgerFi family and watching the brand amass its true potential,” said Martha Stewart, newly appointed BurgerFi Board Chair of the Product & Innovation Committee. “The BurgerFi VegeFi burger is made with 15 of the freshest vegetables and ingredients and made right in their newly expanded commissary in Palm Beach. It’s as if the vegetables were picked right from my own garden!”