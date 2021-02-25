 

Hill International Selected as Construction Manager for the Second Phase of the Assoufid Development in Marrakech, Morocco

PHILADELPHIA and MARRAKECH, Morocco, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today it was awarded a contract to manage construction for the second phase of the Assoufid development in Marrakech, Morocco, for the United Real Estate Company, a leading real estate developer in the Middle East, and Assoufid Properties Development.

The Assoufid development is a luxury mixed-use integrated tourism and residential resort with commercial, retail, and hospitality components. Located just 10 kilometers south of Marrakech, Assoufid is set in a rugged, 2.5 million square meters landscape featuring stunning views of the Atlas Mountains and an extraordinary collection of comfort and amenities. Attractions include a multi-award winning 18-hole golf course recognized as the best course in Africa, entertainment venues, fine dining, high-end villas and apartments, and a community center with tennis courts and other fitness options. The second phase of the project will deliver additional premium residences, guest rooms, retail, and dining venues, as well as the completion of the project’s related infrastructure.

Hill’s Senior Vice President Africa Waleed Abdel-Fattah said of the award, “Our team has seen development in general, hotel and hospitality development specifically sustain strong growth in Morocco in recent years. The Assoufid Project represents something of a new benchmark for destinations in the region, as it raises the bar for developments taking advantage of the surrounding landscape and breathtaking terrain, without compromising the level of service and comfort today’s guests expect.”

Commenting on this announcement, URC Vice-Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer and Assoufid Properties Development Chairman, Mr. Mazen Issam Hawwa said, “We are pleased to engage the services of a renowned company such as Hill International to oversee the construction of the second phase of Assoufid development, which includes the iconic five-star hotel, The St. Regis Marrakech Resort, operated by Marriott International, Inc., in addition to other residential and retail components.”

“As evidenced by this win at Assoufid, Hill continues to expand our hospitality and resort portfolio in North Africa,” says Raouf Ghali, Hill’s Chief Executive Officer. “As Hill enjoys an international reputation for managing the successful delivery of five-star resorts for our clients, I’m looking forward to seeing our team in Morocco apply the best practices of our destination experience as Assoufid.”

