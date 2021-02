Better Choice Company Partners with Greater Good Charities to Donate Over 70,000 Bowls of Pet Food to Texas Pet Shelters Following Winter Storm

Following the winter storms and subsequent power outages in Texas, Better Choice and Greater Good Charities have worked together to donate meals for dogs and cats at San Antonio, Texas pet shelters in need. The donation of over 70,000 bowls of pet food will arrive this week and is a part of Better Choice Company’s philanthropic efforts to improve the well-being of pets and the people who love them.

“In times of difficulty, it’s really important for businesses to step up and help serve the needs of our communities,” said Scott Lerner, Better Choice CEO. “After hearing of the challenges that the people of Texas were facing and the succeeding difficulties for local shelters, we knew that we needed to come together and find a way to help. We are glad to have a longstanding partnership with Greater Good Charities who assisted us in finding local shelters in Texas to allow for a quick delivery of the pet food they desperately need at this time.”

Denise Bash, Director of Disaster Response at Greater Good Charities commented on where specifically these meals will be sent and how meaningful this type of support is to affected communities, “We are incredibly grateful for the generous donation of food from Better Choice to assist rescues and the public in Bandera County, Texas and neighboring communities. This critical supply of healthy food will support owned, displaced and adoptable pets who now need assistance and Meals on Wheels of Bandera County, whose pets and families are struggling due to this disaster and COVID-19."

About Better Choice Company, Inc.

