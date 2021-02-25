 

Assure Holdings to Acquire Sentry Neuromonitoring

Proposed Acquisition Expands Company’s Scale by Approximately 50% in Terms of Number of Procedures

DENVER, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (IONM), is pleased to announce that effective February 24, 2021, it has signed a Term Sheet (“Term Sheet”) to acquire (the “Acquisition”) Sentry Neuromonitoring, LLC (“Sentry”), one of the largest IONM service providers in Texas, for a purchase price of $3,500,000. The purchase price to be paid is $1,225,000 in cash and $2,275,000 in Assure common stock, subject to escrow, TSX Venture Exchange and other requirements. Under the Term Sheet, Assure will acquire Sentry’s contracts, employees, business relationships and assets including accounts receivable, and assume up to $250,000 of its debt. The proposed Acquisition will take the form of either an asset or equity purchase by Assure at its choice at closing.

Established in 2007, Sentry is a leading IONM company primarily serving the Greater Houston region. The company’s operational footprint also extends within Texas to Dallas-Ft. Worth and Austin and includes business relationships in Kansas and Missouri. In 2020, Sentry performed more than 5,500 IONM procedures and approximately 50% of these procedures were commercial insurance payors. The company currently employs 34 full-time staff, including 24 technologists supporting more than 50 surgeons at over 50 facilities.

“The Acquisition of Sentry will further strengthen our position in Texas, which is currently our largest market, and extends our geographic footprint to Missouri and Kansas. It is also consistent with our strategic plan to accelerate scale by augmenting our organic growth with selective M&A opportunities,” said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO. “Upon completion, this acquisition would expand our existing scale in terms of number of procedures by approximately 50%.”

Farlinger continued, “Assure’s existing presence in Texas provided the Company with valuable insight on how we can maximize surgeon relationships to win new business, improve collections and leverage scale to negotiate new in-network agreements with payors in the local market. We expect to unlock additional business opportunities as a result of the proposed transaction while simultaneously improving Sentry’s future revenue and cash flow on a per procedure basis.”

