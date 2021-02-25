Motorsport Games Announces Traxion, the New Online Home for Racing Games and Esports

Now live, Traxion is bringing users the latest news, reviews and opinions from the world of virtual racing

MIAMI, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, today announced the launch of Traxion.gg , a brand-new content platform dedicated to the world of virtual motorsport and racing games.



Traxion is the home for all things virtual racing, bringing users the latest news, reviews, updates, opinions and insights from the racing game world. The new site will cover the complete spectrum of racing games, ranging from hardcore simulation titles to arcade classics and everything in-between. The platform will give users access to the most recognized and respected names in sim racing with a variety of written, video and streamed content in both long and short forms, as well as podcasts and more.