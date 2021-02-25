 

ChemoCentryx to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChemoCentryx, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCXI), today announced that Thomas J. Schall, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences:

Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference
Wednesday, March 3 at 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
On-demand presentation available beginning Monday, March 9 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcasts of the presentations can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.ChemoCentryx.com. A replay of each presentation will be available on the Company's website for two weeks following the respective presentation dates.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx is a biopharmaceutical company developing new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and cancer. ChemoCentryx targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop and commercialize orally administered therapies. ChemoCentryx’s lead drug candidate, avacopan (CCX168), successfully completed a pivotal Phase III trial in ANCA-associated vasculitis and a New Drug Application is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Avacopan is also in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa and C3 glomerulopathy (C3G).

ChemoCentryx also has early-stage drug candidates that target chemoattractant receptors in other inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and in cancer.

Contacts:

Susan M. Kanaya                                        
Executive Vice President,                                         
Chief Financial and Administrative Officer
investor@chemocentryx.com                                

Media:
Stephanie Tomei
408.234.1279
media@chemocentryx.com

Investors:
Lee Roth, Burns McClellan
212.213.0006
lroth@burnsmc.com




