 

Jubilant Therapeutics Announces Research Collaboration with Boston Children's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, to Evaluate PAD4 Inhibitors in Autoimmune/Inflammation Disease Models

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 14:30  |  35   |   |   

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jubilant Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company advancing small molecule modulators to address unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases, today announced a collaboration with Boston Children's Hospital (https://wistar.org/) to evaluate peptidyl arginine deiminase 4 (PAD4) inhibitors under development by Jubilant Therapeutics to explore the modulation of  neutrophil extracellular traps (NETosis) in preclinical models of neutrophil regulation and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Boston Children's Hospital Logo

PAD4 is an enzyme that converts arginine to citrulline in histones and is highly expressed in neutrophils. Histone citrullination has been implicated in the formation of NETs which is believed to contribute to pro-inflammation and disease progression in many autoimmune disorders including RA, fibrosis, lupus and ARDS.

"We are pleased to announce our collaboration with Boston Children's Hospital, whose reputation as the nation's leading pediatric hospital and research enterprise make them an ideal partner as we endeavor to develop the next generation of therapeutics for autoimmune diseases," said Syed Kazmi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jubilant Therapeutics. "Dr. Denisa Wagner, the lead investigator, has extensive experience both in the PAD4 space and the role of NETs in pathological inflammation, and we're thrilled to have her on the team," he added. 

"It is my lab's belief that PAD4-mediated NET formation profoundly contributes to many inflammatory and thrombotic diseases. We concluded this based on our work with mice deficient in PAD4. Specific PAD4 inhibitors, that are well tolerated by animals, would be great for pre-clinical and, later, human studies. We are excited to test the Jubilant Therapeutics inhibitors on isolated neutrophils and, later, in mouse models of RA that we have established in our laboratory," said Denisa Wagner, Ph.D., Senior Investigator, Program in Cellular and Molecular Medicine, and Edwin Cohn Professor of Pediatrics, Harvard Medical School.

About Boston Children's Hospital

Boston Children's Hospital is ranked the #1 children's hospital in the nation by U.S. News & World Report and is the primary pediatric teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. Home to the world's largest research enterprise based at a pediatric medical center, its discoveries have benefited both children and adults since 1869. Today, 3,000 researchers and scientific staff, including 8 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 21 members of the National Academy of Medicine and 12 Howard Hughes Medical Investigators comprise Boston Children's research community. For more, visit our Discoveries blog and follow us on social media @BostonChildrens, @BCH_Innovation, Facebook and YouTube.

About Jubilant Therapeutics

Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. is a patient-centric biopharmaceutical company advancing potent and selective small molecule modulators to address unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases. Its advanced discovery engine integrates structure-based design and computational algorithms to discover and develop novel, precision therapeutics against both first-in-class and validated but intractable targets in genetically-defined patient populations. The Company's entrepreneurial-minded leadership and scientific teams strive for speed and efficiency by employing a business model that leverages the proven and synergistic capabilities of Jubilant Life Sciences Limited's value chain and shared services. Jubilant Therapeutics is headquartered in the U.S. and guided by globally renowned key opinion leaders and scientific advisory board members.  For more information, please visit www.jubilanttx.com or follow us on Twitter @JubilantTx and LinkedIn.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064788/Jubilant_Therapeutics_Logo.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064788/Jubilant_Therapeutics_Logo.jpg   

 

Jubilant Therapeutics Logo

 

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jubilant Therapeutics Announces Research Collaboration with Boston Children's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, to Evaluate PAD4 Inhibitors in Autoimmune/Inflammation Disease Models BEDMINSTER, N.J., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Jubilant Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company advancing small molecule modulators to address unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases, today announced a collaboration with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Wearable Technology Market Expected to Exceed $74 Billion By 2026 As Wellness Craze Kicks into High ...
Card-Dynamics, the B2B fintech specialized in the subscription economy, closes a 2.5M€ funding ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Jianpu Technology Inc. - JT
Risen Energy boosts market share with its 210 wafer-based Titan series modules
Hospitality Industry Benefit from Integrated Communication Platforms in Cloud PBX Market, Need for Expanding Business Reach Drives Adoption: TMR
Elkem to study carbon capture opportunities with Aker Carbon Capture and Saipem
Arete Incident Response Expands Executive Leadership Team
Kutaisi International University Targeting Region's Brightest Undergraduates for September 2021 ...
Swissbit appoints Kenichiro Tomomori as Representative Director in Japan
New FDI World Dental Federation global survey reveals that two-thirds of countries are not allowing ...
Titel
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health ...
Lundin Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Delta Air Lines Taps IBM for Cloud Expertise and Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Platform
CORRECTION: The Lithium Boom Is Only Just Getting Started
Lundin Mining Publishes 2020 Annual Filings
ENOC opens Service Station of the Future at Expo 2020 Dubai
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods