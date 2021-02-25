OHVA is the state leader in providing safe, alternative education options, while giving your student a personalized experience and providing them with what they need to succeed.

After an academic year like no other, Ohio Virtual Academy (OHVA), a full-time online public-school academy serving K-12 students throughout the state, and one of the largest and well-known in the country, is welcoming students to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year.

OHVA is tuition-free to all students who reside in Ohio, staffed by state-licensed teachers, and is an authorized online public-school program of the Ohio Council of Community Schools. They offer a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education.

While working towards their high school diplomas, OHVA students can participate in the Stride Career Prep program and discover exciting options for their future in a variety of career fields, including: Business, Engineering, Health Sciences, and IT. They can also earn college credits through partnerships with local colleges and universities and prepare to take industry-recognized certification exams upon graduation.

“OHVA can work in partnership with students and families to provide the needed skills to be successful in their future endeavors,” said Dr. Kristin Stewart, Head of School. “There’s no doubt this past school year was unlike any other, but our technology and student-focused curriculum will give your children the advantage they need to do well at the next level.”

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. OHVA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

OHVA is now accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. Families are encouraged to attend an online information session hosted by the school. More information, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at https://ohva.k12.com/.

About Ohio Virtual Academy

Ohio Virtual Academy (OHVA) is an accredited, full-time online public charter school authorized by the Ohio Council of Community Schools (OCCS) that serves students in grades K through 12. As part of the Ohio public school system, OHVA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about OHVA, visit ohva.k12.com and follow on Facebook.

