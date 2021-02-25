 

Experience Matters Insight School of Michigan Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year

25.02.2021   

After an academic year like no other, Insight School of Michigan (ISMI), a full-time online public-school academy serving students throughout the state, is welcoming K-12 students to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year.

ISMI is the state leader in providing safe, alternative education options, while giving your student a personalized experience and providing them with what they need to succeed.

ISMI is tuition-free to all students who reside in Michigan, staffed by state-licensed teachers, and is an authorized online public-school program of Central Michigan University. They offer a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education, or who need some time for educational recovery.

“One of the biggest things this pandemic showed us is that students, and parents, need consistency in their education,” said Teresa Boardman, head of school. “Our world-class technology and student-focused curriculum will give your children a reliable advantage they need to succeed throughout high school, and beyond.”

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. ISMI’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

ISMI is now accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. Families are encouraged to attend an online information session hosted by the school. More information, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at https://mi.insightschools.net/.

About Insight School of Michigan

Insight School of Michigan (ISMI) is a tuition-free online public charter school authorized by Central Michigan University. As part of the Michigan public school system, ISMI is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about ISMI, visit mi.insightschools.net.



