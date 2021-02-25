Limbach Holdings Closes on New Credit Facilities

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMB) (“Limbach” or the “Company”), a provider of building infrastructure services, with an expertise in the design, installation and maintenance of HVAC and mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems for a diversified group of commercial and institutional building owners, today announced that it has entered into new credit agreements (the “Credit Facilities”) led by Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”), together with a syndicate of commercial financial institutions. The Credit Facilities consist of a $25.0 million revolving credit facility (including a $5.0 million letter of credit sublimit) (“Revolver”) and a $30.0 million term loan (“Term Loan”) which together replaced its previous credit facilities.

“We’re pleased to have successfully completed the refinancing of our senior credit facilities, accomplishing a key strategic initiative of meaningfully reducing the Company’s cost of debt capital. The terms of the Credit Facilities reflect our substantially improved operating performance,” said Charlie Bacon, President and CEO of Limbach. “The new Credit Facilities provide for a total of up to $25.0 million of availability to fund the Company’s working capital needs and potential additional debt capacity to support our strategic growth plans. As a result of significantly reduced interest rates and a lower overall level of funded debt, the Company expects to realize approximately $4.0 million of reduced cash interest expense in fiscal 2021 compared to fiscal 2020, based on our current forecast. After paying off existing debt, we now have total funded indebtedness of $30.0 million under the Credit Facilities. At closing, no amounts were funded under the Revolver. We appreciate the support of Wintrust and the other syndicate members in structuring and funding the Credit Facilities, and in partnering with Limbach as we look forward.”

Under the terms of the Credit Facilities, the interest rate on the Revolver is, at the Company’s option, LIBOR plus 3.5% or a base rate plus 0.5%, and the interest rate on the Term Loan is, at the Company’s option, LIBOR plus 4.0% or a base rate plus 1.0%, in each case with a minimum LIBOR floor of 0.25% and base rate floor of 3.0%. Both the Revolver and the Term Loan feature a 50-75 basis point reduction in applicable margin on achieving a senior leverage ratio (as defined in the loan agreement) of less than 1.00:1. The Term Loan will amortize $500,000 monthly starting March 31, 2021. Additional details regarding the Credit Facilities can be found in the Form 8-K filed today by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.