 

OriginClear Agrees to Sponsor Program to Finance Outsourced Water Projects

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

OriginClear Inc. (OTC PINK: OCLN), The Water Company for the New Economy, today announced that it has agreed to acquire more real estate assets to finance water projects. Alfredo Guatto, partner in a US-based real estate development company (“Developer”), is in discussions with the company to finalize a definitive agreement under which OriginClear intends to acquire the Developer in a stock-for-stock transaction.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225005354/en/

A Modular Water Systems roll-in, roll-out mobile wastewater treatment unit (Photo: Business Wire)

A Modular Water Systems roll-in, roll-out mobile wastewater treatment unit (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am very grateful for the leadership of Ivan Anz, OriginClear advisor and founder of strategic partner Philanthroinvestors Inc.,” said Alfredo Guatto. Recently, Anz invested his own real estate assets through a stock transaction.

If a definitive agreement is made and closed with this Developer, OriginClear intends to launch OriginClear Finance, a wholly-owned subsidiary with the sole purpose of investing in water projects. The Developer’s assets, and potentially others, would be housed in the subsidiary.

“The water industry is looking to managed services as the model of the future,” said Riggs Eckelberry, OriginClear CEO. “We watched as Aquaventure (NYSE: WAAS) pioneered it and did so well that Culligan acquired them last year. It is our intention to improve on this idea with our unique mobile systems that can be easily repossessed, reducing the need for elaborate credit qualifications, and also helping our Waterpreneurs offer pre-financed systems to customers.”

In 2020, OriginClear tested the concept with its first company-funded rental program, which enabled Ryan Kooistra, who was looking for a new career after losing his job during the 2020 Pandemic, to start a new business despite the lack of business credit, a very common problem in this economy. OriginClear built creative financing and an online learning program around this first Waterpreneur, establishing it as Water As A Career.

A business can now outsource its wastewater treatment by simply signing on the dotted line, avoiding capital expense and the trouble of managing something that is a distraction from their core business. This is financially and operationally attractive to industrial, agricultural and commercial water users, while OriginClear believes it can look forward to speeded-up deals and many more revenue streams from providing water treatment as a service.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OriginClear Agrees to Sponsor Program to Finance Outsourced Water Projects OriginClear Inc. (OTC PINK: OCLN), The Water Company for the New Economy, today announced that it has agreed to acquire more real estate assets to finance water projects. Alfredo Guatto, partner in a US-based real estate development company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Lookout for Vision
Square Study Shows How Retailers and Restaurants Are Adapting to Changes in Consumer Behavior and ...
All Three Independent Proxy Advisory Firms – ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones – Recommend ...
Walgreens to Make Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit Available Over-The-Counter ...
ViacomCBS Unveils Comprehensive Streaming Strategy and Expansive Slate of Originals Headed to ...
Moderna Announces it has Shipped Variant-Specific Vaccine Candidate, mRNA-1273.351, to NIH for ...
American Water Reports 2020 Results
Mogo Announces Closing of US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update