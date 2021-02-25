Velocity Financial, Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call

Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VEL) (“Velocity” or “Company”), a leader in small balance investor loans, announced today that it is scheduled to release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results after the market close on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Velocity’s executive management team will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

The conference call will be webcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed through the Events and Presentations section of Velocity Financial’s Investor Relations website at https://www.velfinance.com/events-and-presentations. To listen to the webcast, please go to Velocity’s website at least 15 minutes before the call to register and to download and install any needed software.

Management’s slide presentation will be available through the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website after the market close on Tuesday, March 16, 2020.

Conference Call Information

To participate by phone, please dial-in 15 minutes prior to the start time to allow for wait times to access the conference call. The live conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-866-807-9684 in the U.S. and Canada and 1-412-317-5415 for international callers. Callers should ask to be joined into the Velocity Financial, Inc. earnings call.

A replay of the call will be available through midnight on March 23, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the U.S. and 855-669-9658 in Canada or 1-412-317-0088 internationally. The passcode for the replay is #10152720. The replay will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website under "Events and Presentations.”

