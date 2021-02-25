Barnes & Noble Education Unveils COLLEGE 2030, A New Report Offering an Exclusive Outlook Into the Future of Higher Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED), a leading solutions provider for the education industry, today announced findings from its latest research report, COLLEGE 2030: Transforming the Student Experience. Featuring insights from college students, faculty members and campus administrators, the report provides a comprehensive view of the current state of higher education and an exclusive outlook on the decade ahead.

“The pandemic did not change the path for higher education, but it did change the speed at which we’re traveling on that path,” said Michael P. Huseby, CEO and Chairman, BNED. “Within the next 10 years, we will see a transformation of the student experience – from admissions through graduation – that will ultimately create a better, more inclusive and smarter world.”

The Rise of Flexible, Personalized Learning

The pandemic has prompted colleges and universities to revisit traditional methods of teaching and engaging students. And though the abrupt, nationwide switch to online and hybrid learning presented many challenges, it also served to emphasize that students do not all learn in the same way or at the same pace, and that for many, online learning can offer much-needed flexibility. As one community college student explained, “Not everyone is a traditional student with the same amount of time and resources.”

While in-person learning will always maintain its value, technology will allow the future of higher education to become more accessible, and more desirable, to students. In fact, 69% of students said more flexibility for attending classes and completing coursework was a key need.

“Online learning can be a great tool for extending the flexibility of education, but it can also be a challenge for many students who have limited access to technology or who struggle with learning through a screen,” said Lisa Malat, President of Barnes & Noble College. “As schools continue to invest and improve their digital learning systems, we’ll see students have more flexibility in choosing the class formats that work with their schedules and preferred learning styles, opening up possibilities for students who are caregivers or in the workforce.”