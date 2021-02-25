XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Prices Public Offering of Common Shares

The Trust expects to receive net proceeds from the offering, excluding the exercise of the over-allotment option, if any, of approximately $23.9 million. Assuming the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the net proceeds may reach approximately $27.5 million.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (the “Trust”) (NYSE: XFLT), a diversified, closed-end management investment company with an investment objective to seek attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle, has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of common shares of beneficial interest (“Common Shares”) pursuant to the Fund’s effective shelf registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Trust agreed to sell 2,900,250 Common Shares at a price to the public of $8.62 per Common Share. In addition, the Trust has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 435,038 additional Common Shares to cover over-allotments, if any.

The Trust intends to invest the net proceeds from the offering in accordance with its investment objective and policies. The offering is expected to close on or about March 1, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

National Securities Corporation, B. Riley Securities, Inc. and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Aegis Capital Corp. and Maxim Group LLC are acting as lead managers for the offering. JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC, Newbridge Securities Corporation and Wedbush Securities Inc. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering of Common Shares may be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus supplement relating to the offering and accompanying base prospectus may be obtained from: National Securities Corporation, Attention: Adrian Adderley, 200 Vesey Street, 25th Floor, New York, New York 10281, telephone: (561) 981-1074 or by email at prospectusrequest@nationalsecurities.com; B. Riley Securities, Inc., at 1300 North 17th Street, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22209 or by calling (703) 312‐9580 or by emailing prospectuses@brileyfin.com; or Ladenburg Thalmann, Attn: Syndicate Department, 640 5th Ave, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10019, or by emailing prospectus@ladenburg.com (telephone number 1-800-573-2541).