 

Citrix Named a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Unified Endpoint Management

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) today announced that Citrix has been named a Customers’ Choice in the January 2021 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Unified Endpoint Management *

Gartner Peer Insights is a peer-driven ratings and reviews platform for enterprise IT solutions and services designed to recognize vendors and products that are highly rated by their customers. Citrix Endpoint Management received an overall rating of 4.5/5.0 stars based on 101 reviews as of November 30, 2020 on the platform.

“Being named a 2021 Customers’ Choice for Unified Endpoint Management truly represents our commitment to protect and secure digital workspaces for all users across the enterprise and we are pleased to be recognized by our customers and Gartner for our efforts,” said Vishal Ganeriwala, Vice President, Product Marketing, Citrix.

An integral part of Citrix Workspace, Citrix Endpoint Management enables organizations to take a cloud-centric approach to securing and managing devices to protect sensitive business information. With support for iOS, Android, macOS, Chrome OS and more, the solution allows IT to:

  • Deliver the secure digital workspace end-users need without comprising user experience
  • Enact integrated endpoint management policies and controls that make it easy to secure and protect devices and mobile applications
  • Fuel the Zero Trust approach to security that modern enterprises demand

Click here to learn more about Citrix Endpoint Management and the value it can deliver for your organization.

Gartner disclaimer:

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

*Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Unified Endpoint Management, 5 January, 2021.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ: CTXS) builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

For Citrix Investors:

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with the impact of the global economy and uncertainty in the IT spending environment, revenue growth and recognition of revenue, products and services, their development and distribution, product demand and pipeline, economic and competitive factors, the Company's key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein. The development, release and timing of any features or functionality described for our products remains at our sole discretion and is subject to change without notice or consultation. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions or incorporated into any contract.

2021 Citrix Systems, Inc. Citrix, the Citrix logo, and other marks appearing herein are the property of Citrix Systems, Inc. and may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.



