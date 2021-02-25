DDI Technology Announces Entry into Michigan Electronic Lien and Title Market

“DDI has 22 years of experience bringing its industry-leading ELT solutions to lenders across the U.S.,” said Troy Moore, DDI Technology Senior Director and Head of Business Development. “Beginning in March, lenders in Michigan will join a growing market of institutions receiving the value-added benefits of an electronic lien filing process supported by our exceptional product and customer service teams.”

DDI Technology (“DDI”), a leading electronic vehicle title and registration technology firm and a subsidiary of IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, announces the expansion of its electronic lien and title (ELT) services and Premier eTitleLien product into the state of Michigan. DDI will become one of just two certified ELT service providers approved by the Michigan Secretary of State (SOS).

DDI’s Premier eTitleLien solution streamlines lenders’ title and lien release management, simplifying the title process by reducing fraud and errors while allowing lenders to eliminate paper title storage, such as lien cards, and receive quicker confirmation of lien placement. The platform provides electronic lien processing, including electronic filing of liens for certain refinance transactions available through the Michigan ELT program. Additionally, the Michigan Title Inquiry transaction is built into Premier eTitleLien, reducing fraud for lienholders as well as delivering time and cost savings.

“We are excited to welcome Michigan lenders to the growing list of institutions connecting through electronic processes,” said Tab Edmundson, IAA Vice President of Client Solutions and DDI President. “DDI’s growing national footprint is not only creating numerous time-saving benefits for individual lenders but is also driving faster claims processing times across the industry.”

Features of DDI Technology’s leading ELT services include:

Premier eTitleLien solution offering powerful built-in tools to deliver value-added benefits.

Competitive transaction-based pricing with no monthly user fees, support fees or monthly minimums.

Customized workflow and process options.

Exceptional customer support.

About IAA

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) is a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers. Leveraging leading-edge technology and focusing on innovation, IAA’s unique platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total-loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Headquartered near Chicago in Westchester, Illinois, IAA has nearly 4,000 employees and more than 200 facilities throughout the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. IAA serves a global buyer base – located throughout over 170 countries – and a full spectrum of sellers, including insurers, dealerships, fleet lease and rental car companies, and charitable organizations. Buyers have access to multiple digital bidding and buying channels, innovative vehicle merchandising, and efficient evaluation services, enhancing the overall purchasing experience. IAA offers sellers a comprehensive suite of services aimed at maximizing vehicle value, reducing administrative costs, shortening selling cycle time and delivering the highest economic returns. For more information visit IAAI.com, and follow IAA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn. For more information on DDI visit DDITechnology.com, and follow DDI on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.