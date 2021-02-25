Netcapital Establishes ATS Partnership with Rialto Markets

Netcapital Inc. (OTC: NCPL), a fintech company dedicated to democratizing private capital markets and empowering entrepreneurs to succeed, announced a partnership with Rialto Markets, an innovative registered broker-dealer operating an alternative trading system (ATS). Rialto applies the intelligence of blockchain technology and blockchain-based smart contracts in the form of digital securities to transform the private capital marketplace. In a mutually beneficial agreement, Netcapital.com will leverage Rialto’s ATS to provide issuers and investors with the potential for expanded distribution and liquidity. Rialto will benefit by scaling the volume of issuers and increasing profitability.

“We were initially drawn to Netcapital because of the important role their team and platform are playing in the digital private capital markets as well as our shared optimism around that market opportunity,” said Shari Noonan, CEO and Co-Founder of Rialto. “Our team has been at the forefront of building next generation trading technology for decades. First, it was with the electronification of the equities markets in the 1990s, then building some of the first ATSs at Goldman and Deutsche Bank before founding Rialto in 2016. We’ve experienced the evolution of markets across asset classes including SWAPS, FX and corporate bonds. Now we’re really excited to see the evolution of what we believe to be the next big wave: private markets.”

Ms. Noonan continued, “Working with Netcapital is expected to enhance Rialto’s ability to scale volume of issuers, thereby potentially increasing profitability and paving the way for future growth. We’re delighted to establish this mutually beneficial agreement with Netcapital and look forward to a fruitful partnership.”

“The growth in digital private capital markets is accelerating and we’re evolving to meet that demand. Working with Rialto’s impressive team affords our clients, partners and shareholders a number of important benefits,” commented Dr. Cecilia Lenk, CEO of Netcapital Inc. “We expect this partnership to provide Netcapital issuers and investors with the potential for greater distribution and liquidity - both primary and secondary - ultimately increasing demand and share prices. We believe the agreement also establishes a path for future monetization. Additionally, Rialto’s integration with blockchain creates interesting optionality around new opportunities. We’re very excited about establishing a partnership with Rialto and advancing our next phase of growth.”