 

Astra Energy Inc. Expands Executive Team and Advisory Board to Advance Key Business Strategies

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Astra Energy Inc. (OTC Pink Sheets: ASRE) (“Astra” or the “Company”) is a waste-to-energy project developer/operator and technology acquisition company that is steadfastly focused on providing a sustainable source of clean and renewable energy to support growing global demands. In this time of immense growth, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of multiple experienced professionals to its evolving executive and advisory team.

Dan Claycamp – Chief Operating Officer
Mr. Daniel Claycamp is pivotal to the innovative growth of Astra, contributing over 34 years' experience providing executive management for engineering, construction, environmental and operational activities for several food-grade grain milling, food processing, biofuels, hemp and cannabis facilities. Claycamp has also successfully managed greenfield projects in Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri and Kentucky from concept design, engineering and construction to operational cashflow.

Mr. Claycamp is a graduate of Kansas State University, with a Bachelor of Science in milling science and management. He has held senior management positions at top milling companies including Quaker Oats, Bunge, SEMO Milling, Didion Milling and United Maize.

Claycamp is an expert in reviewing and identifying opportunities for process improvements on proposed and current technologies in renewable sustainable energy, biofuels, food manufacturing and biotechnology. He has worked with the largest renewable energy and biofuels contractors, Fagen Incorporated and ICM, respectively, on past biofuels projects.

Claycamp has successfully managed and directed teams to execute pathways for successful third-party accreditations, licenses, permits and compliance with governing agencies like the FDA, USDA, EPA, ESSA, OSHA, FSMA, SQF and BRC in the food and biofuel industries. He has managed and developed supply chain platforms, from suppliers to customers, that have met and exceeded company visions, goals and objectives – all with a focus on sustainability.

Additionally, Claycamp has been a member of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, Illinois Corn Growers and Marketing Board, International Association of Operative Millers and the national Renewable Fuels Association and is currently a board member for Greenspot Biomedical, located in Peru.

“Mr. Claycamp brings a strong track record of driving results and accelerating growth. His involvement in Astra will support the Company in advancing exciting opportunities and delivering on large and sustainable sources of clean energy projects to expanding global markets,” stated Kermit Harris, president of Astra Energy Inc.

