Xtant Medical Announces Closing of $20 million Private placement

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the private placement for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

BELGRADE, Mont., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT, the “Company”), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced the closing of its previously announced $20 million private placement to a single healthcare-focused institutional investor. The Company sold 8,888,890 common shares and warrants to purchase 6,666,668 common shares at a combined purchase price of $2.25 per share. The warrants have an exercise price of $2.25 per share, are immediately exercisable and will expire five years from the date of issuance. After deducting fees and other estimated offering expenses, the Company received net proceeds of approximately $18.4 million.

“This capital provides Xtant with additional resources that can be used to advance our key growth initiatives and our strategic goals, which will help us drive greater shareholder value as we focus on our mission of ‘honoring the gift of donation by allowing our patients to live as full a life as possible,’” said Sean Browne, President and CEO of Xtant.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners served as sole placement agent for the private placement.

The private placement is complete and was made pursuant to the exemption from securities registration afforded by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Rule 506 of Regulation D as promulgated by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the securities sold in the private placement may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the SEC or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The Company has agreed to file a registration statement with the SEC covering the resale of the common shares as well as the common shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants issued in the private placement.

This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Xtant’s people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.