Anders Hoberg Appointed as Perceptron CEO

Mr. Hoberg commented, “I am honored to be appointed as Perceptron’s CEO and excited to mentor, lead, and develop the growth potential of Perceptron in the US. Our focus is fully integrating Perceptron into the Atlas Copco culture with a focus on market expansion for all of our machine vision solutions.”

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptron, Inc ., a leading global provider of 3D automated metrology solutions and coordinate measuring machines, today announced that Mr. Anders Hoberg accepted the appointment for the position of Chief Executive Officer at Perceptron.

Atlas Copco completed the purchase of Perceptron on 21 December 2020. Since the purchase, Atlas and Perceptron have concentrated on integrating internal systems and cultures. “Perceptron has a rich history in the metrology and machine vision industry. After forming in the early eighties, Perceptron was an independent company for many years. We want to keep their entrepreneurial spirit intact as we provide the necessary support and resources to exceed company growth goals,” said Hoberg. “To support our growth plans, Perceptron is hiring across multiple departments.”

Several job openings are available in Plymouth, including Software Development Engineers, Training Specialists, Technical Support Engineers, and Project Engineers. Please visit https://perceptron.com/careers if you are interested in exploring employment opportunities with a growing company.

Founded in Stockholm, Sweden in 1873, Atlas Copco is a global group of 39,000 employees who are talented, passionate people providing world-leading technical solutions to customers in a broad spectrum of industries. Perceptron has approximately 300 employees worldwide with 100 located in Plymouth, Michigan.

For more information please contact:

Media Relations

Karen Carper

info@perceptron.com

Career Opportunities

Bridget House

jobs@perceptron.com