 

Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Mineral and Royalty Interests

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 14:30  |  24   |   |   

--Acquisition Includes Revenue Producing Royalty Interests in the Haynesville Shale and Marcellus Shale--

FRISCO, TEXAS, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. (OTC: VBHI), a growing oil and gas Company, today announced that it has agreed to acquire revenue producing mineral and royalty interests held by a private seller for a purchase price of $150,000, in cash, subject to purchase price adjustments. Revenue amounts will be confirmed in due diligence. Closing of the interests is scheduled on or before March 5, 2021. Verde is entitled to the cash flow from production attributable to the acquisition beginning on or after February 1, 2021.

Scott Cox, Director and Chief Executive Officer of Verde Bio Holdings, said, "This is an outstanding acquisition and addition to our portfolio of high-quality, revenue producing properties. These properties add significant revenue to our portfolio through a good, balanced mix of oil and gas and provide long-lived, steady production.

“Deals like this continue to confirm and highlight our business plan of acquiring diversified mineral and royalty portfolios with the downturn of oil and gas prices,” Mr. Cox stressed. “We remain focused on executing our business plan and creating long-term value for our shareholders. Through our balanced approach of capital raising and acquisitions, we have begun to build a highly diversified portfolio of revenue producing interests and look forward to continuing to build on these through future strategic acquisitions.”

Acquisition Highlights:

Haynesville Shale highlights:

o    Natural Gas rich Haynesville Shale Mineral Interest in Desoto and Sabine Parish, Louisiana County, Texas operated by Indigo Natural Resources.

o    Six wells currently in production across the acquired acreage producing approximately $2,200 per month in revenue.

Marcellus Shale highlights:

o   Natural Gas rich Marcellus Shale Mineral Interests in Ohio County, West Virginia, operated by Southwestern Energy.

o   Three wells currently producing across the acquired acreage producing approximately $1,500 per month in revenue.

Mr. Cox continued: “We are excited about acquiring these interests as they add a balance of Natural Gas to our portfolio. We are optimistic about the future development of these assets for many years to come. With acquisitions such as these, we believe strongly in the future success of Verde Bio Holdings as a leading consolidator in the highly fragmented minerals market."

About Verde Bio Holdings, Inc.

Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. (OTC: VBHI), is a growing U.S. Energy Company based in Frisco, Texas, engaged in the acquisition of Mineral and Royalty interests in lower risk, onshore oil and gas properties within the major oil and gas plays in the U.S. The Company’s dual-focused growth strategy relies primarily on leveraging management’s expertise to grow through the strategic acquisition of revenue producing royalty interest and strategic and opportunistic non-operated working interests.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company’s products and services, the ability to complete software development plans in a timely manner, changes in relationships with third parties, product mix sold by the Company and other factors described in the Company’s most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Contact:

Paul Knopick E & E Communications

pknopick@eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Mineral and Royalty Interests -Acquisition Includes Revenue Producing Royalty Interests in the Haynesville Shale and Marcellus Shale- FRISCO, TEXAS, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. (OTC: VBHI), a growing oil and gas Company, today …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Teladoc Health Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Pre-Clinical Testing of Stenoparib’s Antiviral Activity ...
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
22nd Century Group Provides Business Update Letter from CEO
EIT InnoEnergy unterstützt das Chvaletice Manganprojekt
Plug Power Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Onsite Blue Hydrogen Fueling Technology Can Generate Excess Electricity
Atos and HDF Energy to develop the first green hydrogen datacenter
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02:00 Uhr
Crown Point Announces Reserve Information for the Year Ended December 31, 2020
24.02.21
Yokogawa und ICQ Consultants vereinbaren Kooperation für biopharmazeutisches Geschäft
24.02.21
Berry Corporation (bry) Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results; Reinstates a Quarterly Dividend
23.02.21
Montauk Renewables, Inc. announces ISCC GHG Savings Certification for three biomethane sites
23.02.21
Tagesausblick-Livestream: Einbruch bei Tesla, Apple, Bitcoin
22.02.21
Laredo Petroleum Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial and Operating Results
22.02.21
Erstes von Toyotas neuestem Wasserstoff-Fahrzeug „Mirai" debütiert in Lancaster, Kalifornien
22.02.21
Tagesausblick-Livestream: Chinas Notenbank strafft Geldpolitik
20.02.21
SOF-11 Klimt CAI S.a.r.l. ("Bieterin"), eine durch die Starwood Capital Group kontrollierte Beteiligungsgesellschaft, veröffentlicht die Angebotsunterlage für das öffentliche Übernahmeangebot auf die CA Immobilien Anlagen AG ("CA Immo")
19.02.21
Permianville Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Operational Update

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.02.21
18
Ready for Turnaround
09.03.20
170
Erdgas - kommt es wieder zu Preisanstiegen?