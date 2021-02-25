 

InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants

JENA, Germany, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InflaRx N.V. (Nasdaq: IFRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing anti-inflammatory therapeutics by targeting the complement system, announced today the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 15,000,000 common shares and warrants. The shares are being sold at a public offering price of $5.00 per share. For each common share purchased, an investor will also receive a warrant to purchase a common share at an exercise price of $5.80. The warrants are exercisable immediately and have a term of up to one year. The gross offering proceeds to InflaRx from this offering are expected to be approximately $75 million, before deducting the underwriting discount and other estimated offering expenses and excluding the exercise of any warrants. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily to fund research and development expenses for its clinical and preclinical research and development activities and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Guggenheim Securities, LLC and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. are serving as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to the securities being sold in this offering was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and was declared effective by the SEC on July 17, 2020. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available at the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering may be obtained by contacting Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, or by telephone at (212) 518-9544, or by email to GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com. The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Wertpapier


ZeitTitel
24.02.21
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
11.02.21
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study at the 2021 Virtual European Hidradenitis Suppurativa Foundation Conference

