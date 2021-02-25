Conduent Selected by smart Europe GmbH as Exclusive Customer Experience Provider for New Product and Service Range Including New Electric Car

HAMBURG, Germany and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT) today announced that smart Europe GmbH, a subsidiary of the joint venture between Geely Holding (Geely) and Mercedes-Benz AG (Mercedes-Benz), has selected the company to provide customer experience management (CXM) services to support its new product and service range including its new electric car to be introduced in 2022.

Sales services, including inquiries, digital sales process management, order support and delivery orchestration.

After-sales services, including complaint management.

24/7 emergency and roadside assistance liaising services.



Conduent will deliver all these services from one central location to support smart across Europe.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

“In 2022, smart will be launching the next generation of smart vehicles and services, and Conduent stood out as the perfect strategic partner to support us within the customer engagement area,” said Dirk Adelmann, CEO at smart Europe. “Conduent’s combination of an ecosystem approach enhanced with innovative technical offerings will support smart Europe to provide the full range of sales and after-sales services and will ensure that our customers receive an exceptional level of service that exceeds their expectations.”

Conduent was selected based on performance across three dimensions: technology-enabled solutions, operational capabilities and transition management. Conduent’s fully technology-enabled solution, which ensures that every customer interaction has the optimum mix of digital and human engagement, is perfectly aligned with smart Europe’s strategy to develop a fully digitized sales and customer engagement model.

In both operational capabilities and transition management, Conduent demonstrated its ability to quickly assemble resources and develop detailed plans to support smart Europe’s rollout based on a thorough understanding of its business model.

“The Conduent CXM team is well positioned to provide a full suite of capabilities to meet the unique needs of each client,” said Randall King, Group President of Customer Experience Management at Conduent. “We are leveraging our expertise in the customer journey to optimize every interaction and provide the right balance between digital and human engagement as part of our valuable partnership to help smart Europe meet its digital ambitions.”