 

Viela Bio Announces Additional Positive Results with UPLIZNA (inebilizumab-cdon) in Patients with Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder at the ACTRIMS 2021 Forum

-No new safety signals were identified with prolonged inebilizumab treatment and inebilizumab-mediated B-cell depletion-

-UPLIZNA was shown to be safe and effective in patients with previous exposure to off-label therapy-

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viela Bio (Nasdaq:VIE), a biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases, today reported updated safety, efficacy and long-term use results of UPLIZNA (inebilizumab-cdon), including interim data from the open-label extension period (OLP) of the pivotal N-MOmentum trial in patients with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD). Data from four scientific abstracts were selected for presentations during the American Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) 2021 Forum, which is being held virtually from February 25-27, 2021.

Among the highlights in patients treated with UPLIZNA — the first and only FDA-approved B-cell depleter for the treatment of adult patients with anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) antibody positive NMOSD — a reduction of attacks was sustained for the duration of the four-year observation period (with two patients on therapy for more than four years). Consistent with previous clinical results, no new safety signals were observed, regardless of the patient’s prior exposure to off-label therapy.

“Based on data from the OLP, UPLIZNA demonstrated strong safety and efficacy during the open-label extension for a period of four years, regardless of the patient’s previous treatment with off-label therapy, further supporting the drug’s ability to provide long-term therapeutic benefits to patients with NMOSD,” said Dr. Jorn Drappa, Chief Medical Officer of Viela Bio.

Presentation Details and Data Highlights

Poster title: “The N-MOmentum Trial of Inebilizumab for Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder: Long-Term Open Label Efficacy and Safety Update”
Poster number: P144
Presenter: Bruce Cree, M.D., Ph.D., MAS, lead investigator for the N-MOmentum study and Professor of Clinical Neurology at the University of California San Francisco Weill Institute for Neurosciences
Summary of results:

  • Of the 230 patients randomized and dosed in the N-MOmentum study, 216 entered the OLP with 165/174 (94.8%) of those originally randomized to inebilizumab (RI) and 51/56 (91.1%) originally randomized to placebo (RP);
  • Attack Risk During the OLP

○ A sustained, long-term effect on attack risk was observed during the OLP

