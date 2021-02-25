Paya’s First Billing Services and Agent 511 Announce Strategic Partnership

ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) announced today that First Billing Services, a Paya company, and AGENT511 have entered a partnership agreement to provide customers with access to a combined product suite of First Billing’s electronic bill presentment and payment management solutions and AGENT511’s customer engagement platform. First Billing and AGENT511’s partnership targets the holistic electronic payment, invoicing, communication, and data needs of municipal and public sector clients, as well as their citizens.

The partnership provides AGENT511 customers access to First Billings’ electronic billing and payment solutions, allowing citizens to view and pay bills seamlessly through multiple online or in-person payment channels. First Billing customers will be able to expand and streamline interactions with their citizens by leveraging AGENT511’s proprietary platform that provides interactive communications tools and visualization of utility consumption.

Ben Weiner, Chief Strategy Officer at Paya, states, “AGENT511 is a strategic partner for our continued growth in the government & municipal vertical. Our goal at First Billing is to continue providing differentiated and easy to use payment solutions to government and municipal entities and their citizens, with an emphasis on reducing complexity and improving the overall quality of interactions between these constituents.”

Jay Malin, AGENT511’s Managing Director, commented, “We are thrilled by the opportunity to partner with Paya’s First Billing team to deliver a premium, seamless customer engagement solution that combines best-in-class technologies and superb client services. We believe that integrating First Billing’s payment solutions with two-way notifications will facilitate frictionless revenue generation for our customers.”

About Paya and First Billing Services

Paya is a leading provider of integrated payment and frictionless commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiencies. The company processes over $30 billion of annual payment volume across credit/debit card, ACH, and check, making it a top 20 provider of payment processing in the US and #6 overall in e-Commerce. Paya serves more than 100,000 customers through over 2,000 key distribution partners focused on targeted, high growth verticals such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The business has built its foundation on offering robust integrations into front-end CRM and back-end accounting systems to enhance customer experience and workflow.

Paya is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol “PAYA.” The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with offices in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH, Mt. Vernon, OH and Dallas, TX. For more information about Paya, visit www.paya.com or follow us on Twitter: PayaHQ and LinkedIn: Paya.

First Billing Services (FBS) , a Paya company, partners with government agencies and utility providers to make it easy for citizens to engage digitally and pay their bills. FBS offers electronic billing and payment solutions which are directly integrated into the workflow of their customers, increasing electronic payment adoption, streamlining collection cycles, and reducing friction for citizens.

About AGENT511

AGENT511 is an industry leader in mobile technology and customer contact center communications. For over a decade AGENT511’s technologies have been trusted to deliver relevant, seamless experiences for public sector and enterprise mission critical services. Clients include BGE, PECO, ComEd, Evergy, City of Chicago, City of New York and many more.