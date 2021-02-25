 

Cannabix Technologies Develops Version 3.0 of THC Breath Analyzer Device

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Cannabix is developing the Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer devices to give law enforcement and employers a tool to enhance public safety

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (FRANKFURT: 8CT) (the “Company or Cannabix”) developer of the Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer devices for law enforcement and the workplace, is pleased to report that it has developed the latest version of the THC Breath Analyzer (“THCBA) prototype and portable system for field use. The new system incorporates a new protective case which houses a sterilization module, smart sample preparation stage and integrated battery charging system.  In addition, engineers have enhanced the handheld device for field use in several ways including revisions to the screen placement, improved breath flow analysis and upgraded microcontroller. New images of the THCBA version 3.0 are included in this press release and available on the Company’s website.

THCBA testing is ongoing and is focused on training the device’s machine learning database, determining sensitivity ranges and improving user and administrator experience. The THCBA has been built to provide easy to understand screen prompts for the positive and negative detection of ∆9-tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”) - the psychoactive component of marijuana that causes impairment in breath, and can be administered with limited training. The system provides results in under five minutes.

The THCBA has been targeted for employers and other markets who are seeking a way to quickly, easily and non-invasively test for recent use of THC. Employers everywhere are struggling with the limitations of current drug testing technology in identifying recent use of marijuana that may be causing impairment during work hours and differentiating this from recreational and medical use during nonwork hours/days. The Cannabix device allows for more relevant THC detection from breath allowing employers to create an onsite regiment whereby they can perform pre-access testing for recent use of marijuana before and during work hours, instead of testing for drug use when employees are not at work.

