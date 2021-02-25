 

Giyani Metals Corp. Commencement of RotsDrill Drilling at the K.Hill Project, Botswana

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the mobilisation of RotsDrill Explorations (“RotsDrill”), a local Botswana-based drilling services provider to site at the K.Hill project and the commencement of drilling in conjunction with the K.Hill reserve and K.Hill resource extension drilling. The Company has also signed a non-disclosure agreement (“NDA”) with a major electric vehicle (“EV”) producer.

RotsDrill Commences Drilling at the K.Hill Project

RotsDrill has commenced drilling at K.Hill in connection with the completion of the K.Hill infill drilling program (“K.Hill Infill Drilling Program”). RotsDrill will be responsible for the drilling of diamond drilling holes, which will be logged and sampled for geotechnical work and communition testing as part of the ongoing feasibility study at K.Hill.

Following the K.Hill Infill Drilling Program, RotsDrill will step-out to the south of the K.Hill deposit, with a new exploration drilling program. As announced on February 9, 2021, this program will target a geophysical signature, which extends southwards from the existing K.Hill Mineral Resource.

Dataroom Access

Pursuant to seeking qualification as an authorised supply chain supplier, the Company has signed an NDA with a large global EV manufacturer, which is currently completing a due diligence review of the Company.

Robin Birchall, CEO of the Company, commented:

“I am delighted that RotsDrill has been able to mobilise in such a short time to accelerate the drilling at the K.Hill project. We look forward to rapid progress with the drilling at K.Hill”.

About Giyani

Giyani Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company focused on the development of its K.Hill, Lobatse & Otse manganese oxide projects in the Kanye Basin, Botswana, Africa. The Company's flagship K.Hill project is a near-surface deposit currently going through a feasibility study to produce high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and manganese sulphate, both key cathode ingredients for batteries in the expanding EV market.

Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on Giyani Metals Corp. Website: https://giyanimetals.com/.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giyani Metals Corp.

Robin Birchall, CEO

Robin Birchall CEO, Director

