SMT Scharf AG: Revocation of admission to the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Hamm in Westphalia, February 25, 2021 - SMT Scharf AG (German Securities Code (WKN) 575198, ISIN DE0005751986) has been informed as part of its downlisting from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange that the exchange has today published its decision to revoke the admission of the shares of SMT Scharf AG to trading on its Regulated Market and in its Prime Standard segment. The revocation will take effect at the end of March 2, 2021.

The shares of SMT Scharf AG have been included in the m:access quality segment of the Munich Stock Exchange's Regulated Unofficial Market (Freiverkehr) since February 17, 2021. Furthermore, as of March 3, 2021, the shares will be included in the Quotation Board of the Regulated Unofficial Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The shares' XETRA listing will continue regardless of this transition.

SMT Scharf AG, Hamm in Westphalia


Company profile
The SMT Scharf Group develops, manufactures and services transportation equipment for underground mining as well as for tunnel construction. Its main products include captivated railway systems that are deployed worldwide, primarily in hard coal mines, as well as in mines for gold, platinum and other metals. Such systems are required in order to transport material and personnel with payloads of up to 48 tonnes and on gradients of up to 30 degrees. SMT Scharf also supplies the mining sector with chairlifts. Since 2018, SMT Scharf's diverse portfolio has also included rubber-tyred diesel and electric vehicles for mining and tunnelling, including loaders, scissor lifts and underground trucks. As part of the further diversification of the business, the product range has been successfully expanded since 2019 to include electronic components and control systems for mining and other industries. Overall, the SMT Scharf Group is active with subsidiaries in eight countries, as well as commercial agencies worldwide. SMT Scharf generates a large share of its revenue in growing foreign markets such as China, Russia, Poland and South Africa.

Contact
Investor Relations
cometis AG
Thorben Burbach
Tel.: +49 (0) 611- 205855-23
Fax: +49 (0) 611- 205855-66
Email: burbach@cometis.de

 

Company: SMT Scharf AG
Römerstrasse 104
59075 Hamm
Germany
Phone: +49 2381 960-01
Fax: +49 2381 960-311
E-mail: info@smtscharf.com
Internet: www.smtscharf.com
ISIN: DE0005751986
WKN: 575198
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
