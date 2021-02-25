ALVA—which offers a tuition-free education to students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade—is an alternative to the traditional brick-and-mortar learning environment. Combining online instruction, a rigorous curriculum and the support of state-licensed teachers, ALVA provides a personalized learning experience.

Alabama Virtual Academy at Eufaula City (ALVA), a school in the Eufaula City School district, is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The school’s enrollment season comes at a time when more than 70% of U.S. parents agree that online education should be an ongoing option after the pandemic subsides.

“Our number one priority is helping students reach their full potential,” said ALVA Head of School Dr. Melissa Stokke Larson. “During this unprecedented time, our teachers, staff, and administrators are truly dedicated to serving the diverse needs of each and every student that comes through our online doors.”

ALVA students across all grade levels are offered a full course load in the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science, history, art, music and physical education, as well as electives and world languages. ALVA teachers facilitate live, interactive classes, which allow students to enjoy a safe learning environment anywhere with an internet connection.

In addition to scheduled classes, teachers regularly communicate with students and families via phone and email in order to ensure they are supported and appropriately challenged. Resources are available to help ALVA students and families navigate the online learning experience.

At ALVA, athletes, advanced learners, and all types of students can balance a full academic load along with extracurricular pursuits or any other specialized needs.

Families are encouraged to attend an online information session hosted by the school. For more information on how to enroll or for a schedule of upcoming information sessions, visit https://alva.k12.com/.

About Eufaula City Schools

Established in 1872, Eufaula City Schools is the oldest city school district in Alabama and is the heartbeat of this beautiful southeast Alabama city. Eufaula City Schools is a progressive district providing many academic, enrichment, and technical opportunities for students and teachers while maintaining the values and traditions of the best in public schools.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225005001/en/