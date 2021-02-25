Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the FuboTV Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the Southern District of New York on behalf of purchasers of FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) common stock between March 23, 2020 and January 4, 2021 (the “Class Period”). The case is captioned Said-Ibrahim v. FuboTV Inc., No. 21-cv-01412, and is assigned to Judge Andrew L. Carter, Jr. The FuboTV class action lawsuit charges FuboTV and certain of its executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased FuboTV common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the FuboTV class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the FuboTV class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the FuboTV class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the FuboTV class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the FuboTV class action lawsuit or have questions concerning your rights regarding the FuboTV class action lawsuit, please provide your information here or contact counsel, Jennifer Caringal of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058 or via e-mail at jcaringal@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the FuboTV class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than April 19, 2021.

FuboTV is a multichannel video programming distributor, offering subscribers access to thousands of live sporting events as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV’s platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

The FuboTV class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants disseminated false and misleading statements that misrepresented FuboTV’s financial health and its operating condition. These misleading statements allegedly included representations relating to a variety of FuboTV’s business operations and performance metrics, including, among others, FuboTV’s ability to grow subscription levels and future profitability, seasonality factors, cost escalations and potentially shrinking addressable market, ability to attract and generate advertising revenue, FuboTV’s valuation, and its prospects of entering the arena of online sports wagering. For example, one of FuboTV’s allegedly unrealistic promises included claims of FuboTV’s plans to scale its sports wagering business by, among other things, acquiring Balto Sports, which significantly inflated the price of FuboTV securities, and also created a false basis for its valuation and revenue projections.