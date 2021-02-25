DiaMedica Therapeutics to Present at CKD3 Kidney Summit Meeting

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for neurological and kidney diseases, today announced that Dr. Harry Alcorn, its Chief Medical Officer will be presenting “CKD DM199 Research Update” at the 3rd Chronic Kidney Disease Drug Development (“CKD3”) summit virtually on Tuesday March 2nd, 2021, at 1:00pm Eastern Time. The presentation will include data from the CKD Phase 1b study and an overview of the CKD Phase II Redux study design.

The 3rd CKD3 Summit is the industry’s definitive forum dedicated to developing more innovative, targeted and clinically successful drugs to more meaningfully address chronic kidney disease. CKD3 is a uniquely focused conference that unites key opinion leaders to identify and discuss critical factors in determining the success of current chronic kidney disease (“CKD”) pipelines and evaluate new treatments that have the potential to significantly impact the standard of care for this serious unmet medical need. Leading experts from innovative biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academia and key service providers come together at the CKD3 summit to present comprehensive insight into the cutting-edge progress of CKD drug development research. This year’s summit is being held virtually.

