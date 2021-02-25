 

Warehouse Anywhere, Life Storage’s Third-Party Logistics Solution, Launches Third Micro-Fulfillment Center in Partnership with Deliverr

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE: LSI), a leading national owner and operator of self-storage properties, announced today the launch of their third micro-fulfillment center in Chicago, by its subsidiary, Warehouse Anywhere. This is the second micro-fulfillment center launch for the strategic alignment between Warehouse Anywhere’s intelligent third-party solution and Deliverr’s tech-based fulfillment network enhancing fulfillment and delivery of online retail orders throughout the mid-west.

The partnership allows Deliverr to strategically place e-commerce sellers’ inventory in the Warehouse Anywhere micro-fulfillment centers. This enhances Deliverr’s one-day ground shipping, and two-day shipping capabilities.

Warehouse Anywhere utilized an existing commercial space at the Life Storage facility in Chicago to create this 7,000 square-foot micro-fulfillment center with no disturbance to the facility and its other customers.

Warehouse Anywhere and Deliverr are growing their partnership and strategically planning on launching up to six additional micro-fulfillment centers over the next year, beginning with Orlando and Dallas as well as an expansion of Warehouse Anywhere’s already existing presence in Atlanta.

ABOUT LIFE STORAGE, INC.:

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 31 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

For more information, visit invest.lifestorage.com.

ABOUT WAREHOUSE ANYWHERE, LLC:

Warehouse Anywhere, a subsidiary of Life Storage, Inc., offers commercial customers a third-party logistics (3PL) and warehousing solution to their storage and inventory management needs.

For more information, visit warehouseanywhere.com.

ABOUT DELIVERR, INC.:

Deliverr Inc. is a technology-based fulfillment company that enables e-commerce merchants to offer fast two-day and next-day delivery badges on their websites and popular online marketplaces like Walmart, Wish, eBay, and more – thereby helping merchants increase sales and maximize return on ad spend. The San Francisco-based company operates an intelligent nation-wide warehouse network that uses algorithms to allocate inventory across the network and decide the best shipping method to ensure fast fulfillment. All Deliverr services are included in a single low-fixed cost so sellers know exactly what they will pay on day one. The company has native integrations with most leading e-commerce platforms, allowing sellers to create an account in minutes, send inventory into the Deliverr network, and start selling with fast fulfillment in as little as one week.

For more information, visit https://deliverr.com/.



