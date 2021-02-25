CyrusOne Inc. to Present at Investor Conferences in March 2021

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference, being held March 1-4, 2021. Katherine Motlagh, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at 8:45 am Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 2.

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE), a premier global data center REIT, today announced that it will be presenting at the following investor conferences in March:

Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Virtual Conference, being held March 8-10, 2021. Katherine Motlagh, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at 3:00 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 9.

Citi Virtual Global Property CEO Conference, being held March 8-11, 2021. Bruce W. Duncan, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at 3:30 pm Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 10.

Live webcasts of the events will be available in the “Investors / Events & Presentations” section of the Company's website at http://investor.cyrusone.com/events.cfm.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

A leader in hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud deployments, CyrusOne offers colocation, hyperscale, and build-to-suit environments that help customers enhance the strategic connection of their essential data infrastructure and support achievement of sustainability goals. CyrusOne data centers offer world-class flexibility, enabling clients to modernize, simplify, and rapidly respond to changing demand. Combining exceptional financial strength with a broad global footprint, CyrusOne provides customers with long-term stability and strategic advantage at scale.

