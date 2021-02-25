 

CyrusOne Inc. to Present at Investor Conferences in March 2021

25.02.2021   

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE), a premier global data center REIT, today announced that it will be presenting at the following investor conferences in March:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference, being held March 1-4, 2021. Katherine Motlagh, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at 8:45 am Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 2.

Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Virtual Conference, being held March 8-10, 2021. Katherine Motlagh, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at 3:00 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 9.

Citi Virtual Global Property CEO Conference, being held March 8-11, 2021. Bruce W. Duncan, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at 3:30 pm Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 10.

Live webcasts of the events will be available in the “Investors / Events & Presentations” section of the Company's website at http://investor.cyrusone.com/events.cfm.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

A leader in hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud deployments, CyrusOne offers colocation, hyperscale, and build-to-suit environments that help customers enhance the strategic connection of their essential data infrastructure and support achievement of sustainability goals. CyrusOne data centers offer world-class flexibility, enabling clients to modernize, simplify, and rapidly respond to changing demand. Combining exceptional financial strength with a broad global footprint, CyrusOne provides customers with long-term stability and strategic advantage at scale.



Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
CyrusOne Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings
29.01.21
CyrusOne Inc. Announces Tax Allocations of 2020 Distributions