 

ErosSTX Announces Preliminary Headline Results for Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020; Update on STX Film Strategy and Global Debt Refinancing

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) (“ErosSTX” or the “Company”), a global entertainment company, today reported preliminary headline financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2020, as well as updates on the STX film distribution strategy and the Company’s global debt refinancing.

Preliminary Headline Financial Results for Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020

The following summarizes preliminary financials from April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020. These results comply with US GAAP accounting standards, are harmonized to legacy STX accounting principles, and are in accordance with SEC reporting guidelines for an interim reporting period merger. Notably, with STX deemed the Accounting Acquirer in the business combination, the ErosSTX consolidated financials include legacy Eros's results starting July 31, 2020 when the merger closed and legacy STX for the entire nine-month period. The financials for the comparable year-ago period for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 reflect only legacy STX results, also consistent with the SEC reporting convention for the Accounting Acquirer. These preliminary results have not yet been reviewed by the Company's recently confirmed global audit firm, Ernst & Young (EY). Final EY reviewed fiscal 2021 interim results for the six months ended September 30, 2020 will be available by March 31, 2021.

  • Operating Profit was $7 million and Adjusted Operating Profit, excluding merger related costs, was $22 million compared to an operating loss of $(99) million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020.
  • Revenues were $219 million compared to $315 million in the prior year period. This decline was driven by a significant reduction in global film releases resulting from the negative effects of COVID, partially offset by revenue growth from the STX film library.
  • Operating Expenses were $212 million and Adjusted Operating Expenses, excluding merger related costs, were $197 million compared to $414 million in the prior year period. This decline was driven by significantly lower film release marketing and distribution costs due to COVID.
  • Net Cash provided by Operating Activities was $25 million and Adjusted Net Cash provided by Operating Activities, excluding merger related cash costs, was $40 million.
  • Net debt as of December 31, 2020 was $284 million, with total cash on hand of $62 million.

Recent STX Film Performance & Fiscal 2022 Film Strategy

