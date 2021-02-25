 

Columbia Care Announces Closing of Bought Private Placement Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 14:57  |  50   |   |   

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal private placement offering (the “Offering”). Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued and sold an aggregate of 3,220,000 common shares (the “Shares”) of the Company at a price of C$9.00 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$28,980,000, which includes the exercise, in full, of the underwriter’s option by Canaccord Genuity Corp., who acted as sole underwriter of the Offering.

The Shares were offered for sale on a private placement basis in certain provinces of Canada pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements of Canadian securities laws. The Shares were also sold in the United States to or for the account or benefit of “U.S. persons” (as defined in the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) (the “U.S. Securities Act”), on a private placement basis to “qualified institutional buyers” pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act, and in certain jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States, in each case in accordance with applicable laws. The Shares issued are subject to a customary four-month hold period under Canadian securities laws.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the Shares may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of “U.S. persons” unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Columbia Care Announces Closing of Bought Private Placement Offering Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal private placement offering (the “Offering”). Pursuant to the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Lookout for Vision
Square Study Shows How Retailers and Restaurants Are Adapting to Changes in Consumer Behavior and ...
All Three Independent Proxy Advisory Firms – ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones – Recommend ...
ViacomCBS Unveils Comprehensive Streaming Strategy and Expansive Slate of Originals Headed to ...
Walgreens to Make Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit Available Over-The-Counter ...
Moderna Announces it has Shipped Variant-Specific Vaccine Candidate, mRNA-1273.351, to NIH for ...
American Water Reports 2020 Results
Mogo Announces Closing of US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
Columbia Care Awarded Five Medical Dispensary Permits in West Virginia Assuring Scaled, Vertically Integrated Operations
28.01.21
Columbia Care Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50