 

Coherus Management to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, Nasdaq: CHRS), announced today that senior management will present at the following investor conferences in March.

  • 41st Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 1 at 4 p.m. ET
  • Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 9 at 1:15 p.m. ET

The audio portion of the presentation will be available on the investors’ page of the Coherus BioSciences website at http://investors.coherus.com.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company with the mission to increase access to cost-effective medicines that can have a major impact on patients’ lives and to deliver significant savings to the health care system.

For additional information, please visit www.coherus.com.

Wertpapier


