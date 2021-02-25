Coherus Management to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, Nasdaq: CHRS), announced today that senior management will present at the following investor conferences in March.



Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 1 at 4 p.m. ET Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 9 at 1:15 p.m. ET

The audio portion of the presentation will be available on the investors’ page of the Coherus BioSciences website at http://investors.coherus.com.