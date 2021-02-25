 

Celsion Corporation Provides Clinical Update on Phase I/II OVATION 2 Study with GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer Including Encouraging Interim Resection Scores

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 14:45  |  17   |   |   

Of 27 patients who completed interval debulking surgery, 80% of those treated with GEN-1 had an R0 resection compared with 58% of control patients, a 38% improvement

To date 34 patients, or approximately one-third of the total, have been enrolled at 22 sites, including 20 patients in the treatment arm and 14 patients in the control arm

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN), a clinical-stage development company focused on DNA-based immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, today provided an update on its Phase I/II OVATION 2 Study with GEN-1 in patients with advanced ovarian cancer, including interim observations. GEN-1 is Celsion’s DNA-mediated interleukin-12 (IL-12) immunotherapy designed using TheraPlas, its proprietary, synthetic, non-viral nanoparticle delivery system platform.

The OVATION 2 Study combines GEN-1 with standard-of-care neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NACT) in patients newly diagnosed with Stage III/IV ovarian cancer. NACT is designed to shrink the cancer as much as possible for optimal surgical removal after three cycles of chemotherapy. Following NACT, patients undergo interval debulking surgery, followed by three adjuvant cycles of chemotherapy and up to nine additional weekly GEN-1 treatments, the goal of which is to delay progression and improve overall survival. The OVATION 2 Study is an open-label, 1-to-1 randomized trial, 80% powered to show the equivalent of a 33% improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) (HR=0.75), the primary endpoint, when comparing the treatment arm (standard of care + GEN-1) with the control arm (standard of care alone).

To date, the Company has enrolled approximately one-third, or 34 patients, of the anticipated 110 patients to be enrolled into the OVATION 2 Study, of which 20 are in the treatment arm and 14 are in the control. Currently, 27 patients have had their interval debulking surgery with the following results:

  • 12 of 15, or 80%, of patients treated with GEN-1 had a R0 resection, which indicates a microscopically margin-negative complete resection in which no gross or microscopic tumor remains in the tumor bed.
  • 7 of 12 patients, or 58%, of patients in the control arm had an R0 resection.
  • This interim data represents a 38% improvement in R0 resection rates for GEN-1- patients compared with control arm patients and is consistent with the reported improvement in resection scores noted in the encouraging Phase I OVATION I Study, the manuscript of which has been submitted for peer review publication.

“As the goal for surgical debulking is to eliminate microscopic disease, more ovarian cancer patients require neoadjuvant chemotherapy. However, little progress has been made in adding additional efficacious immunotherapy agents to standard neoadjuvant chemotherapy,” said Premal H. Thaker, M.D., MSc., Professor in Gynecologic Oncology and Director of Gynecologic Oncology Clinical Research at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and lead Principal Investigator for the OVATION 2 Study. “The results seen to date in the OVATION 2 Study are exciting and impactful for ovarian cancer patients.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Celsion Corporation Provides Clinical Update on Phase I/II OVATION 2 Study with GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer Including Encouraging Interim Resection Scores Of 27 patients who completed interval debulking surgery, 80% of those treated with GEN-1 had an R0 resection compared with 58% of control patients, a 38% improvement To date 34 patients, or approximately one-third of the total, have been …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Teladoc Health Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Pre-Clinical Testing of Stenoparib’s Antiviral Activity ...
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
22nd Century Group Provides Business Update Letter from CEO
EIT InnoEnergy unterstützt das Chvaletice Manganprojekt
Plug Power Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Onsite Blue Hydrogen Fueling Technology Can Generate Excess Electricity
Atos and HDF Energy to develop the first green hydrogen datacenter
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
Celsion Receives $2 Million Allocation Through the New Jersey Technology Business Tax Certificate Transfer (NOL) Program
22.02.21
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
12.02.21
Celsion Corporation Announces Formation of Vaccine Advisory Board
11.02.21
Celsion Corporation Issues Letter to Stockholders
28.01.21
Celsion Corporation Files Provisional U.S. Patent Application for a Broad Range of Next Generation DNA Vaccines
26.01.21
CELSION CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $35 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK PRICED AT-THE-MARKET UNDER NASDAQ RULES

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.08.20
55
CLSN (Mkap $31 M) Cash $22 M --P1 & P3 Daten im 1Q bzw 2Q
11.08.20
4
Bodenbildung in Sichtweite?