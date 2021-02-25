Celsion Corporation Provides Clinical Update on Phase I/II OVATION 2 Study with GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer Including Encouraging Interim Resection Scores

To date 34 patients, or approximately one-third of the total, have been enrolled at 22 sites, including 20 patients in the treatment arm and 14 patients in the control arm

Of 27 patients who completed interval debulking surgery, 80% of those treated with GEN-1 had an R0 resection compared with 58% of control patients, a 38% improvement

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN), a clinical-stage development company focused on DNA-based immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, today provided an update on its Phase I/II OVATION 2 Study with GEN-1 in patients with advanced ovarian cancer, including interim observations. GEN-1 is Celsion’s DNA-mediated interleukin-12 (IL-12) immunotherapy designed using TheraPlas, its proprietary, synthetic, non-viral nanoparticle delivery system platform.

The OVATION 2 Study combines GEN-1 with standard-of-care neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NACT) in patients newly diagnosed with Stage III/IV ovarian cancer. NACT is designed to shrink the cancer as much as possible for optimal surgical removal after three cycles of chemotherapy. Following NACT, patients undergo interval debulking surgery, followed by three adjuvant cycles of chemotherapy and up to nine additional weekly GEN-1 treatments, the goal of which is to delay progression and improve overall survival. The OVATION 2 Study is an open-label, 1-to-1 randomized trial, 80% powered to show the equivalent of a 33% improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) (HR=0.75), the primary endpoint, when comparing the treatment arm (standard of care + GEN-1) with the control arm (standard of care alone).

To date, the Company has enrolled approximately one-third, or 34 patients, of the anticipated 110 patients to be enrolled into the OVATION 2 Study, of which 20 are in the treatment arm and 14 are in the control. Currently, 27 patients have had their interval debulking surgery with the following results:

12 of 15, or 80%, of patients treated with GEN-1 had a R0 resection, which indicates a microscopically margin-negative complete resection in which no gross or microscopic tumor remains in the tumor bed.

7 of 12 patients, or 58%, of patients in the control arm had an R0 resection.

This interim data represents a 38% improvement in R0 resection rates for GEN-1- patients compared with control arm patients and is consistent with the reported improvement in resection scores noted in the encouraging Phase I OVATION I Study, the manuscript of which has been submitted for peer review publication.

“As the goal for surgical debulking is to eliminate microscopic disease, more ovarian cancer patients require neoadjuvant chemotherapy. However, little progress has been made in adding additional efficacious immunotherapy agents to standard neoadjuvant chemotherapy,” said Premal H. Thaker, M.D., MSc., Professor in Gynecologic Oncology and Director of Gynecologic Oncology Clinical Research at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and lead Principal Investigator for the OVATION 2 Study. “The results seen to date in the OVATION 2 Study are exciting and impactful for ovarian cancer patients.”