Capitala Group Announces Investment in Fremont-Wright, LLC

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitala Group (“Capitala”), a provider of capital to lower middle market companies, announced today that it closed on an investment in Fremont-Wright, LLC (“Fremont-Wright”). Capitala partnered with SouthWorth Capital Management, LLC (“SouthWorth Capital”) on the transaction in support of Fremont-Wright’s next phase of growth.



Based in Memphis, TN, Fremont-Wright is a holding company comprised of nine entities that provide engineering, surveying, and architectural services. The company leverages local expertise combined with national reach to deliver service across eleven states.