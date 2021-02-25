 

Capitala Group Announces Investment in Fremont-Wright, LLC

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitala Group (“Capitala”), a provider of capital to lower middle market companies, announced today that it closed on an investment in Fremont-Wright, LLC (“Fremont-Wright”). Capitala partnered with SouthWorth Capital Management, LLC (“SouthWorth Capital”) on the transaction in support of Fremont-Wright’s next phase of growth.

Based in Memphis, TN, Fremont-Wright is a holding company comprised of nine entities that provide engineering, surveying, and architectural services. The company leverages local expertise combined with national reach to deliver service across eleven states.

“We are enthusiastic about working with SouthWorth Capital again and look forward to participating in Fremont-Wright’s growth as they continue to look for suitable acquisitions in their target markets,” stated Jack McGlinn, Senior Managing Director at Capitala Group.

About Capitala Group

Capitala Group is an asset management firm that has been providing capital to lower middle market companies throughout North America for over twenty years. Since our inception in 1998, Capitala has invested over $2.0 billion in approximately 170 companies and seeks to partner with strong management teams to create value and aims to generate superior risk-adjusted returns for our individual and institutional investors. For more information, definitions and details visit our website at www.CapitalaGroup.com.

Contacts:

Steve Arnall
CFO | Investor Relations
sarnall@capitalagroup.com

Katina Cole Jakubowski
Marketing | Communications
kjakubowski@capitalagroup.com




