WRAP Reports New BolaWrap Deployments

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), an innovator of modern policing solutions, today reported seven new BolaWrap deployments on suspects in the field by agencies in New York, California, Texas, and South Carolina. The Company was informed of the deployments over the last two weeks. These wraps are in addition to the deployment by the Buffalo Police Department reported by the media earlier this week.
Two wraps were deployed on suspects by an agency in Texas, two wraps were deployed by an agency in California, two wraps were deployed by two different agencies in New York, and one wrap was
deployed by an agency in South Carolina.
“We are pleased to see the continued use of the BolaWrap in the field as more and more agencies across the United States adopt the device onto their duty belts,” said Tom Smith, President of WRAP.
“As agencies consider use of the BolaWrap as a very low level of force option, many uses are not reported to us and many agencies don’t even consider BolaWrap deployments a reportable use of force.
So while we don’t always hear about deployments right away, we are excited to share periodic field use updates with our stakeholders.”
Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama
Glenwood Springs Police Department, Colorado
West Plains Police Department, Missouri
St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana
Hyattsville Police Department, Maryland
Canajoharie Police Department, New York
Portland Police Department, Maine
Philadelphia Police Department, Pennsylvania
LaGrange Police Department, Georgia
Utah Law Enforcement Agencies
About WRAP
WRAP Technologies, Inc. is an innovator of modern policing solutions. The Company’s BolaWrap 100 product is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to restrain an individual at a distance from 10 to 25 feet. Developed by award winning inventor Elwood Norris, the Company’s Chief Technology Officer, the small but powerful BolaWrap 100 assists law enforcement in safely and effectively deescalating encounters, especially those involving an individual in crisis. BolaWrap 100 has already been used to safely apprehend suspects without injury in a number of cities including Los Angeles, Sacramento, Fresno, Bell, Albuquerque, Minneapolis, West Palm Beach, Fort Worth, and Oak Ridge. For information on the Company, please visit www.wrap.com.
