WRAP Reports New BolaWrap Deployments

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), an innovator of modern policing solutions, today reported seven new BolaWrap deployments on suspects in the field by agencies in New York, California, Texas, and South Carolina. The Company was informed of the deployments over the last two weeks. These wraps are in addition to the deployment by the Buffalo Police Department reported by the media earlier this week.

Two wraps were deployed on suspects by an agency in Texas, two wraps were deployed by an agency in California, two wraps were deployed by two different agencies in New York, and one wrap was deployed by an agency in South Carolina.

