 

WRAP Reports New BolaWrap Deployments

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 14:55  |  39   |   |   

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), an innovator of modern policing solutions, today reported seven new BolaWrap deployments on suspects in the field by agencies in New York, California, Texas, and South Carolina. The Company was informed of the deployments over the last two weeks. These wraps are in addition to the deployment by the Buffalo Police Department reported by the media earlier this week.

Two wraps were deployed on suspects by an agency in Texas, two wraps were deployed by an agency in California, two wraps were deployed by two different agencies in New York, and one wrap was deployed by an agency in South Carolina.

“We are pleased to see the continued use of the BolaWrap in the field as more and more agencies across the United States adopt the device onto their duty belts,” said Tom Smith, President of WRAP. “As agencies consider use of the BolaWrap as a very low level of force option, many uses are not reported to us and many agencies don’t even consider BolaWrap deployments a reportable use of force. So while we don’t always hear about deployments right away, we are excited to share periodic field use updates with our stakeholders.”

Links to recent media featuring the BolaWrap during the month of February can be found below.

Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama
Glenwood Springs Police Department, Colorado
West Plains Police Department, Missouri
St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana
Hyattsville Police Department, Maryland
Canajoharie Police Department, New York
Portland Police Department, Maine
Philadelphia Police Department, Pennsylvania
LaGrange Police Department, Georgia
Utah Law Enforcement Agencies

About WRAP
WRAP Technologies, Inc. is an innovator of modern policing solutions. The Company’s BolaWrap 100 product is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to restrain an individual at a distance from 10 to 25 feet. Developed by award winning inventor Elwood Norris, the Company’s Chief Technology Officer, the small but powerful BolaWrap 100 assists law enforcement in safely and effectively deescalating encounters, especially those involving an individual in crisis. BolaWrap 100 has already been used to safely apprehend suspects without injury in a number of cities including Los Angeles, Sacramento, Fresno, Bell, Albuquerque, Minneapolis, West Palm Beach, Fort Worth, and Oak Ridge. For information on the Company, please visit www.wrap.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WRAP Reports New BolaWrap Deployments TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), an innovator of modern policing solutions, today reported seven new BolaWrap deployments on suspects in the field by agencies in New …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Teladoc Health Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Pre-Clinical Testing of Stenoparib’s Antiviral Activity ...
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
22nd Century Group Provides Business Update Letter from CEO
EIT InnoEnergy unterstützt das Chvaletice Manganprojekt
Plug Power Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Onsite Blue Hydrogen Fueling Technology Can Generate Excess Electricity
Atos and HDF Energy to develop the first green hydrogen datacenter
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
Buffalo Police Department Deploy BolaWrap to Detain Woman During Mental Health Call
18.02.21
WRAP Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Webcast for Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 4: 30 p.m. ET