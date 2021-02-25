 

DSV, 869 - SUCCESSFUL EUR 500 MILLION EUROBOND ISSUE

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 14:47  |  13   |   |   

Company Announcement No. 869

NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR ITS TERRITORIES OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY LAW

DSV Panalpina A/S has through DSV Panalpina Finance B.V. successfully placed an aggregate principal amount of EUR 500 million senior unsecured notes due 2031 (the “Notes”) under its updated EMTN Programme. 

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu DSV Panalpina A/S!
Long
Basispreis 976,75€
Hebel 7,96
Ask 2,01
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 1.276,53€
Hebel 7,60
Ask 2,11
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The Notes will be issued 3 March, 2021, at a price of 99.815% and with a fixed coupon of 0.500% per annum and will be listed on Euronext Dublin. Standard & Poor’s rated the bonds at A- and Moody’s rated the bonds A3, both in line with their rating of DSV Panalpina A/S.

The net proceeds from the transaction will be applied by DSV Panalpina A/S for general corporate purposes, including refinancing of other indebtedness, while respecting the Group’s unchanged long-term capital structure policy.

HSBC, Danske Bank, ING, Nordea and Nykredit have been acting as joint bookrunners on the transaction.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV Panalpina A/S

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DSV, 869 - SUCCESSFUL EUR 500 MILLION EUROBOND ISSUE Company Announcement No. 869 NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR ITS TERRITORIES OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY LAW DSV Panalpina A/S has through DSV …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Teladoc Health Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Pre-Clinical Testing of Stenoparib’s Antiviral Activity ...
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
22nd Century Group Provides Business Update Letter from CEO
EIT InnoEnergy unterstützt das Chvaletice Manganprojekt
Plug Power Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Onsite Blue Hydrogen Fueling Technology Can Generate Excess Electricity
Atos and HDF Energy to develop the first green hydrogen datacenter
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
DSV, 868 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV PANALPINA A/S
17.02.21
DSV, 867 - TRANSACTIONS IN DSV PANALPINA A/S SHARES MADE BY A MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS
15.02.21
DSV, 866 - TRANSACTIONS IN DSV PANALPINA A/S SHARES MADE BY EXECUTIVES
15.02.21
DSV, 865 - S&P upgrades DSV Panalpina to “A-“
15.02.21
DSV, 864 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV PANALPINA A/S
15.02.21
DSV, 863 - Notice of Annual General Meeting
10.02.21
DSV, 862 - DSV PANALPINA INCREASES CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME
10.02.21
DSV, 861 - 2020 ANNUAL REPORT
08.02.21
DSV, 860 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV PANALPINA A/S
02.02.21
DSV, 859 - DSV PANALPINA RECIEVES A3 CREDIT RATING FROM MOODY’S