 

Recruiter.com Launches Recruit Me Campaign to Progress Digital Hiring Transformation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 14:51  |  33   |   |   

Movement aims to spotlight human-first approach for job seekers and cost-effective opportunity for U.S. businesses

HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), an on-demand hiring platform powered by over 28,000 recruiters and AI and video hiring technology, today announced the launch of Recruit Me, a campaign dedicated to highlighting a video-first approach to hiring. The campaign comes as the Great Rehiring of America begins following a year of record job loss-- and as traditionally, billions of unnecessary dollars are spent on hiring. Recruit Me is creating a much-needed shift in the hiring process for both employers and candidates by dramatically reducing hiring costs, improving the overall experience, and aligning candidate and company culture.

The future of work is changing every day, and with that, so does the way organizations spend on recruiting. As the job market began to gain speed in December 2020, businesses were spending on average $4,000 per candidate to hire. With nearly 5.5M U.S. workers hired in December alone, this translates into almost $23B and an annualized cost of $276B for U.S. companies. In addition to added costs and with the emergence of an increasingly remote workforce, the necessity for more humanized practices across video platforms is at the core of this next evolution in hiring. Recruiter.com's Recruit Me campaign is mirroring this change by introducing a simple video-solution to job seekers and employers to provide greater access and storytelling to hiring, applying video earlier in the vetting process, and disrupting the traditional resume to give a voice to the words on paper.

"Of all of the lessons that were learned last year, a lasting one is that we should lean on the need to connect virtually to rebuild the job market in a way that's better than before," said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. "Our mission with Recruit Me is to be the change we want to see in our new remote world. We are in the midst of an epochal technological revolution, and there's no reason why hiring should not be at that forefront given its direct, positive impact on our economy and companies' bottom lines."

The Recruit Me campaign is committed to building a talent ecosystem that unlocks human potential through a candidate-first digital interaction. To recognize the importance of this paradigm shift, Recruiter.com is opening its talent pool to sponsor 100,000 Recruit Me videos for job seekers. Candidates interested in showcasing their passions and expertise and who want to show more than their resume can submit their Recruit Me video directly on the website: https://start.recruiter.com/recruit-me. The company encourages candidates of all backgrounds and skillsets to participate.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Recruiter.com Launches Recruit Me Campaign to Progress Digital Hiring Transformation Movement aims to spotlight human-first approach for job seekers and cost-effective opportunity for U.S. businessesHOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), an on-demand hiring platform powered by over …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Teladoc Health Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Pre-Clinical Testing of Stenoparib’s Antiviral Activity ...
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
22nd Century Group Provides Business Update Letter from CEO
EIT InnoEnergy unterstützt das Chvaletice Manganprojekt
Plug Power Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Onsite Blue Hydrogen Fueling Technology Can Generate Excess Electricity
Atos and HDF Energy to develop the first green hydrogen datacenter
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin